×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing with family

Mumbai Indians will be eager for a significant innings from Rohit, hoping it's just around the corner as they face Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image:Instagram/RohitSharma
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian captain Rohit Sharma recently shared photos on social media from a mid-season getaway he and his Mumbai Indians teammates embarked on following three successive losses in IPL 2024. Rohit posted the images on Instagram, depicting moments of leisure with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

Also Read: BEST BALL of IPL 2024? Ishant Sharma shows he is still LETHAL, Russell's reaction can't be missed

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma enjoying mid-week break

During the trip, Rohit Sharma indulged in adventure sports, captured in a snapshot riding a jet ski. The Mumbai Indians squad and support staff recently traveled to Daman and Diu for a rejuvenating break and team-bonding activities ahead of their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma has had a series of below-par seasons with the bat for MI, leading many to believe that focusing solely on his batting could unleash his potential and mirror the form he exhibited during the 2023 World Cup.

Advertisement

There were moments when Rohit showcased his aggressive batting style, amassing 69 runs in his initial two innings at a striking rate nearing 170. However, his dismissal for a golden duck against the Rajasthan Royals proved detrimental, and MI struggled to recover from that setback.

Also Read: DC captain Rishabh Pant commits TWO GIGANTIC BLUNDER that 'cost Delhi Capitals dearly' against KKR

Advertisement

Given the inconsistent performance of the MI batting lineup and uncertainties surrounding Suryakumar Yadav's form upon his return, it becomes increasingly essential for the former MI captain to consistently lead from the front at the top of the order. Mumbai will be eager for a significant innings from Rohit, hoping it's just around the corner as they face Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7.

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on UN Comment

a few seconds ago
GNLU

GNLU Rape Case

a minute ago
3-2-1 workouts

3-2-1 Workout Trend

3 minutes ago
Ford

Ford delays electric SUV

3 minutes ago
Cricket Stadium

Cricket Stadium Trivia

7 minutes ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha elections 2024

CPI leader annie raja

10 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma's fielding

13 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines

Boeing pays $160 million

18 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal

Rafa pulls of Monte-Carlo

23 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

29 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing, Airbus near deal

35 minutes ago
Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

Skiers Capture Avalanche

35 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon with Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan

Kriti Shares Crew BTS

39 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Sreenidi's I-League hope

39 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

42 minutes ago
Uttarakhand Premier League

UPL franchise

an hour ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Robert Vadra Throws Hat in Ring, Hints at Contesting Polls From Amethi

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. Seema Haider's Pak Husband Writes to Noida Cops, Demands Her Narco Test

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Jolts Japan's Honshu

    World8 hours ago

  4. Woman Climbs Electric Pole After Husband Discovers Her Affair | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in MP, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo