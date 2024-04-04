Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing with family

Advertisement

Indian captain Rohit Sharma recently shared photos on social media from a mid-season getaway he and his Mumbai Indians teammates embarked on following three successive losses in IPL 2024. Rohit posted the images on Instagram, depicting moments of leisure with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

Rohit Sharma enjoying mid-week break

During the trip, Rohit Sharma indulged in adventure sports, captured in a snapshot riding a jet ski. The Mumbai Indians squad and support staff recently traveled to Daman and Diu for a rejuvenating break and team-bonding activities ahead of their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals.

Rohit Sharma has had a series of below-par seasons with the bat for MI, leading many to believe that focusing solely on his batting could unleash his potential and mirror the form he exhibited during the 2023 World Cup.

There were moments when Rohit showcased his aggressive batting style, amassing 69 runs in his initial two innings at a striking rate nearing 170. However, his dismissal for a golden duck against the Rajasthan Royals proved detrimental, and MI struggled to recover from that setback.

Given the inconsistent performance of the MI batting lineup and uncertainties surrounding Suryakumar Yadav's form upon his return, it becomes increasingly essential for the former MI captain to consistently lead from the front at the top of the order. Mumbai will be eager for a significant innings from Rohit, hoping it's just around the corner as they face Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7.