Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 09:15 IST

Rohit Sharma FINALLY stands up for Hardik, takes action against constant hate for Pandya

Rohit Sharma defends Hardik Pandya against ongoing criticism, showing support and taking a stand against the persistent backlash targeting Pandya.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma supports Hardik | Image:X/screengrab
Monday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw MI score 125/9 in their 20 overs, with Hardik Pandya being the top scorer at 34 runs. RR, in response, chased down the target with ease in just 15.3 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 27 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Trent Boult of RR for his impressive bowling performance of 3/22. The match showcased notable performances from RR and was a night to forget for Hardik Pandya and his team. The match took place at Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma stands up for Hardik Pandya after fans booed the MI captain against RR

The Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is the target of constant jeers from the crowd, and this enmity doesn't seem to be going away. But during MI's game against the Rajasthan Royals, Rohit Sharma tried to quiet the Wankhede fans, demonstrating his sensitivity.

Standing on the line separating them from the audience, Rohit was seen waving at them to stop booing Hardik Pandya.

Sanjay Manjrekar, a former player for India, also supported Hardik earlier in the day, urging the Wankhede audience to behave more politely and show the MI captain some love at the toss.

In the first two IPL 2024 matches that MI played in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, Pandya was subjected to harsh jeers from the audience. Regrettably, this unfavourable attitude persisted even after he returned home.

The public has been angry with the 29-year-old Pandya about the franchise's leadership choices since he took over as captain of the Mumbai Indians prior to the competition. This was especially noticeable during the team's last two away games in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

In relation to the game, Rajasthan Royals won for the third time in a row, while the five-time champions MI lost for the third time this season.

Following impressive bowling performances from Trent Boult (3/22) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/11), who shut down the Mumbai Indians' batting order and restricted them to 125/9, Rajasthan Royals took the lead in the IPL points table thanks to an undefeated 54-run innings from Riyan Parag.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 09:15 IST

