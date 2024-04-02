Advertisement

Monday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw MI score 125/9 in their 20 overs, with Hardik Pandya being the top scorer at 34 runs. RR, in response, chased down the target with ease in just 15.3 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 27 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Trent Boult of RR for his impressive bowling performance of 3/22. The match showcased notable performances from RR and was a night to forget for Hardik Pandya and his team. The match took place at Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma got scared from a pitch invader during MI vs RR

For the five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians, the evening was forgettable as they began their pursuit of an IPL 2024 victory. In their first home game of the season, MI lost by six wickets against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. This was MI's third straight loss, making a turnaround much more difficult. After opting to bowl first, Rajasthan Royals easily chased down the mark with 27 balls remaining, restricting Mumbai Indians to a pitiful 125 for nine. The talented Riyan Parag once again showed off his abilities, reaching 54 off 39 balls without giving up a run.

In the first four overs of their season's opening home game, MI found themselves reeling at 20 for 4. It was a dreadful start to their innings. MI captain Hardik Pandya reacted with a resolute 21-ball 34 runs, despite the supporters' persistent jeers, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 32 runs off 29 deliveries. With stats of 3/22, veteran bowler Trent Boult shined with the ball, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gave a fantastic effort, claiming 3/11, which included the vital wicket of Pandya.

A worrying incident occurred during the game when a fan escaped security and ran in Rohit Sharma's direction. The guy tried to hug the fan favourite Rohit Sharma, who got scared and tried to avoid the incident and then the fan shook hands with Ishan, looking genuinely startled. Security guards responded quickly to remove the invader.

BHAI YEA SAB KYA HORA HAI YAHAN ...#ipl #matchinterupp #crazyfan #mivsrr pic.twitter.com/SrAYGVNcBg — SouL Mayavi (@soul_mayavi)

Rohit Sharma found himself matching the regrettable record for the most ducks in IPL 2024 history on Monday. Rohit nicked a ball off Trent Boult's delivery in the opening over of the Rajasthan Royals game at Wankhede Stadium to tie the record set by Dinesh Karthik with his 17th duck in IPL history. After Rohit, players like Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine, Mandeep Singh, and Piyush Chawla have each been removed for fifteen ducks.

Regarding the game itself, the Mumbai Indians' batting line was destroyed by Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, and Yuzvendra Chahal's persistent bowling efforts. As a consequence, Rajasthan Royals limited MI to a pitiful 125/9 in the current IPL 2024 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. Boult and Chahal shared the most wickets with three apiece, while Burger took two. Mumbai's hopes of making a successful return to the IPL were dashed, however, by the Rajasthan Royals' bowlers who dominated the innings. Tilak Varma struck a vital 32 runs from 29 balls, and Hardik Pandya put up the highest score for MI with 34 off 21 deliveries. Mumbai's total was the lowest in IPL history as a result. MI sits at the bottom of the table and will now face off against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 7, 2024.