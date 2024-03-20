Advertisement

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians conducted a team bonding session as part of their preparation for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The franchise took to its official social media handles to post a video of their short trip to Alibaug, where they enjoyed a break from their intense training for IPL 2024. The video shows Hardik Pandya, batter Ishan Kishan, and bowling coach Lasith Malinga among a few other faces. However, one thing that caught every fan's eye was the absence of former captain Rohit Sharma, who was nowhere to be seen in the entire video.

Also Read: KL Rahul visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of IPL 2024, seeks blessings from the almighty

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma missing from MI outing

The Mumbai Indians management removed Rohit Sharma as franchise captain after the IPL 2024 auction. Hardik Pandya was appointed the new skipper after Mumbai Indians bought him off from Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians fans didn't like the decision and the management faced a lot of heat due to that. The recent outing of Mumbai Indians players, where they rode on a ferry and played paintball, did not feature Rohit Sharma. It has become a point of discussion for many on social media.

Advertisement

Travel Diaries via jetty & an intense game of paintball 👀... ➡️ https://t.co/yCkF6n1tky



Check out the full version of #MIDaily on our website & MI App now! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/RA8YtX2r9H — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 20, 2024

Hardik Pandya served as the captain of Gujarat Titans for two years before rejoining his former side Mumbai Indians. Hardik had joined the newly-launched GT before the IPL 2022 season as the franchise's first-ever captain. He led the team to a title in its first year in the league and then finished runners-up the following season.

Advertisement

However, before the IPL 2024 auction, MI managed to execute one of the biggest heists of IPL. They convinced Hardik Pandya to return to Mumbai and paid an undisclosed sum of money to GT in exchange for the deal. MI then removed Rohit Sharma as the team's captain and appointed Hardik Pandya in his place.

Rohit Sharma had helped Mumbai Indians win a record five IPL titles during his time as captain from 2013 to 2023. He stepped down as the most successful captain of the franchise and one of the only two most successful captains in the IPL alongside MS Dhoni.

Advertisement

Also Read: CSK coach Mike Hussey names potential Devon Conway substitutes who could move up as opening batter

Mumbai Indians are slated to play their opening match of IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, March 24. It will be an interesting encounter since Hardik Pandya was the captain of Gujarat Titans until last season and he will now be playing against them.