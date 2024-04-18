Updated April 18th, 2024 at 19:58 IST
Rohit Sharma joins MS Dhoni as the 2nd player in IPL history to play 250 matches
Rohit Sharma becomes the second player in IPL history to play 250 IPL matches.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Rohit Sharma has created history today as he has become only the second player in IPL history after MS Dhoni to play his 250th match in IPL.
Rohit Sharma has accomplished this feet in match 33 of IPL 2024 as Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings away from home at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali.
Rohit Sharma is one of the stalwarts in IPL and made his debut in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008 for Deccan Chargers.
Milestone for Rohit Sharma
The former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma beat Dinesh Karthik who is also on 249 games to become the second player to play 250 matches in IPL.
All the eyeballs in Mumbai Indians clash with Punjab Kings will be on how Rohit Sharma will fare in his 250th outing in IPL.
Sharma has been a stalwart of the IPL and hasn't missed any of the seasons in IPL. He took over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians midway through the 2013 season and led them to the title.
In his 250 games, Rohit Sharma is a five time IPL winning captain with Mumbai Indians and has scored a 6472 runs with an average of 30.10.
(This is a breaking copy, more updates to follow)
Published April 18th, 2024 at 19:37 IST