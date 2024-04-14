Advertisement

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has sparked speculation about Rohit Sharma's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during a recent appearance on a YouTube channel. Vaughan predicts that the five-time IPL-winning captain may make a surprising move to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2025, potentially replacing the legendary MS Dhoni as the team's skipper.

Michael Vaughan makes big Rohit Sharma prediction

The prediction comes in the wake of Mumbai Indians' (MI) controversial decision to sack Rohit Sharma as their captain ahead of IPL 2024. In a surprising turn of events, Hardik Pandya was named the new captain of the franchise, a move that didn't sit well with fans. Pandya faced backlash from supporters who voiced their disapproval by booing him during MI's initial matches in IPL 2024.

With the dynamics at MI seemingly shifting, Michael Vaughan believes that Rohit Sharma might find a new home at CSK, a team known for its consistent performance and strong leadership under MS Dhoni. CSK recently underwent a leadership change when Dhoni stepped down as captain, handing over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. If Vaughan's prediction holds true, Rohit could be the next captain to lead the yellow brigade in IPL 2025.

"I think he will go to Chennai, replace MS Dhoni. Gaikwad is doing it this year. Do you think it's just a holding job? Maybe Rohit next year?" Vaughan speculated during a podcast show with Beer Biceps fame Ranveer Allahbadia. Vaughan further pondered the reaction Rohit might receive from Mumbai fans if he were to return to the city as CSK's captain, asking, "I see him in Chennai. I see him there. If he were to captain Chennai and came to Mumbai, would he get booed?"

A potential move to CSK would undoubtedly mark a new chapter in Rohit Sharma's IPL journey and could reshape the dynamics of the league. As one of the most successful captains in IPL history, Rohit's leadership and batting prowess could be a valuable asset to any team, including CSK.

While these are merely speculations at this point, Vaughan's predictions have certainly ignited excitement and curiosity among cricket enthusiasts. Only time will tell whether Rohit Sharma will indeed don the yellow jersey and take on the challenge of leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Until then, fans can only wait and watch as the story unfolds.