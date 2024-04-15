Advertisement

In a spectacular display of skill and class, former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma notched up his 8th T20 century during the IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. His impressive performance not only enthralled the crowd at Wankhede Stadium but also sent a powerful message ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit's century came off just 61 balls.

Rohit Sharma's muted celebration after scoring his 2nd IPL century

Facing a challenging target of 207 set by CSK, courtesy of a stellar performance by MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube, Rohit Sharma took the field alongside Ishan Kishan for the Mumbai Indians' chase. Despite the early loss of two wickets, Rohit's composure and stability at the crease were instrumental.

Brian Lara: 🗣️



" No one supported Rohit Sharma in the chase. Guy fought alone till the end for Mumbai Indians. He's surely a lone warrior."#MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/smyRZlPmZh — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns)

ROHIT SHARMA IN 2024 -



• IN T20I - 𝟭𝟮𝟭*(𝟲𝟯) [17/01/24]

• IN IPL - 𝟭𝟬𝟱*(𝟲𝟯) [14/04/24]



REMEBER THESE SCORES, REMEMBER THESS DATES, REMEBER THESS REDEMPTIONS. pic.twitter.com/EzXw1l3pth — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL)

Renowned for his ability to anchor an innings while also accelerating when needed, Rohit rose to the occasion. His partnership with Ishan Kishan laid a strong foundation for Mumbai Indians, taking the team to 53 for 0 in the first five overs and setting a brisk pace for the chase.

Rohit Sharma's contribution of 52 runs off 33 balls was a standout performance, keeping Mumbai Indians in contention and the fans enthralled. However, Mumbai Indians kept losing wickets regularly at the other end, which put pressure on Rohit as well. MI eventually caved in to CSK's spectacular bowling display, losing by 20 runs.

As the IPL season unfolds, Rohit Sharma's form will be under close scrutiny from fans and selectors, especially with the T20 World Cup looming. His knack for performing under pressure and delivering when it matters most makes him an invaluable asset for any team. His recent innings against CSK serves as a clear indication that Rohit Sharma is gearing up for the global stage, poised to showcase his immense talent and lead by example.