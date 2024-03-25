×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Rohit Sharma reacts to 'HAMARA CAPTAIN KESA HO, ROHIT JESA HO' with Hardik Pandya on screen- WATCH

Rohit Sharma acknowledged the fans' reaction and love for him during the GT vs MI IPL 2024 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya | Image:JioCinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians' season-opening clash had the fans taking. It was the homecoming of Hardik at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which was not received well. Thousands of people made sure that the reception that Pandya received was not positive. Throughout the toss, he was booed while Shubman Gill was cheered. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma received loud cheers whenever he was near the boundary line. At one moment, he even acknowledged the chants from the crowd when skipper Hardik Pandya was on the screen.  

Also Read: 'When was an Indian cricketer BOOED in India. This is RARE': Hardik's reception stuns Pietersen

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma featured on Hero Cam instead of Hardik Pandya, reacts to the loud chants for him  

For Hardik Pandya, it was not a great outing as the Mumbai Indians lost their season-opening match while rookie skipper Shubman Gill swept a win over the team's former captain. Not only was he booed throughout the match, but he also did not get center stage on JioCinema's Hero Cam, which is meant for the top superstar of the match. 

Advertisement

The moment took place when he was fielding near the boundary. The spectators were chanting 'Hamara captain kaisa ho, Rohit Sharma jaisa ho,' as he took his position. He acknowledged the chants and waved back to the crowd.

But what happened after that was exceptional as the Hitman made the catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill. It was a vital wicket for the team. 

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's unrespectful treatment of Rohit Sharma in MI vs GT makes fans furious; Raina reacts

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma is still a fan favourite among the fans and has not acknowledged the fact that Pandya has been appointed as the captain. The fervour is expected to remain throughout the IPl 2024 season, leading to the ICC T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean. 

Mumbai Indians maintained the tradition of losing their opening match of IPL since 2012 with Gujarat Titans snatching an improbable six-run victory in a thrilling match here on Sunday.

Advertisement

While Jasprit Bumrah bowled a couple of terrific spells to restrict Gujarat Titans to 168 for 6 in 20 overs, MI lost their way after Rohit Sharma's dismissal to end up on 162 for 9 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Rohit reacts to chants

7 minutes ago
Benefits Of Consuming Mango Moong Salad In Summer

Mango Salad Benefits

7 minutes ago
Nikitin Dheer as Raavan

Nikitin's Transformation

11 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Amlo Labs

12 minutes ago
Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan with CM MK Stalin (right) and DMK MP Kanimozhi (left)

BJP Moves to EC

17 minutes ago
'No Gifts, Only Vote For PM Modi': Telangana Man Requests Guests On Son's Wedding Day

Vote For PM Modi

18 minutes ago
Xiaomi SU7 launch

Xiaomi SU7 price target

20 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya, Shubman GIll

Did Gill ABUSE Pandya?

20 minutes ago
Tapsee and Mathias

Taapsee-Mathias Married

24 minutes ago
Nutritional Benefits Of Kidney Beans

Kidney Beans Benefits

26 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain

Fire at Mahakal Temple

an hour ago
Coal mining

Glencore can leave Aussie

an hour ago
Viral: 5-Ft Alligator Found Inside Python's Stomach

Python Eats Alligator

an hour ago
Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya

Hardik reception stuns KP

an hour ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas

Gaza Cease-Fire

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

an hour ago
Playful Zodiac signs

Carefree Zodiac Signs

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  2. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News13 hours ago

  3. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Giving Tickets to Relatives Not Dynastic Politics: Siddaramaiah

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo