Updated March 27th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Rohit Sharma recreates Harshit Rana's 'flying kiss' send-off, teases SRH's Mayank Agarwal - See Pics

Rohit Sharma has a hilarious moment with SRH opener Mayank Agarwal when he re-created the controversial flying kiss send-off while ion Hyderabad.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Harshit Rana
Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Harshit Rana | Image:X/@SunRisers / JioCinema (Screengrab)
  • 2 min read
The Sunrisers Hyderabad will compete against five-time champs Mumbai Indians in a home match as both teams look to recover from their season-opening loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, respectively. Sunrisers have been a potent force under the leadership of Pat Cummins, while MI haven't yet fully flourished under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. It will be a clash of the titans among the two franchises at Hyderabad. Ahead of the match, Rohit Sharma had a playful moment with one of Hyderabad's players, Mayank Agarwal. Rohit re-created a moment from one of the IPL matches that went exceedingly viral. 

Also Read: 'Thala thinks he is 23': Cheetah-like reflex catch of MS Dhoni will make you say 'Wow, Mahi, Wow'

Rohit Sharma blows a kiss to Mayank Agarwal, re-creates the controversial Harshit Rana send-off 

Mumbai Indians' hero Rohit Sharma was all pumped up as he reached Hyderabad for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Ahead of the match, both teams took up practice at Uppal and the players met each other. Rohit met SRH opener Mayank Agarwal, and he had a distinctive way of teasing him. The Team India skipper blew a flying kiss to Mayank as the SRH opener laughed about it. The Sunrisers Hyderabad shared the images on X (Formerly Twitter), but the tweet has now been deleted.

Image: X/@SunRisers
Image: X/@SunRisers


The gesture by Rohit Sharma may look playful, but it dates back to the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens when pacer Harshit Rana dismissed Mayank Agarwal in the final over of the powerplay. After the wicket, Harshit blew a kiss to Mayank as both players had a staredown. The moment was heated, and Rana was fined 60% of his match fees for his actions. 

While Rana received criticism for his actions, his bowling was exceptional and helped limit the SRH batters before they could reach the target. 

Also Read: Purported Video Of A Dog Being Chased Out Of Stadium During IPL Match Sparks Animal Cruelty Row

It will be a showdown at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium when the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians lock horns in a battle of supremacy. In-form batter Rohit Sharma is expected to receive fanfare at Uppal, while Hardik Pandya will look to wrong the rights in the team's season-opening match. On the other hand, Pat Cummins has the aim to silence the crowd, and he will aim to do the same to the Mumbai fans visiting Hyderabad for the match.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

