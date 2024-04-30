Advertisement

Rohit Sharma, who turns 37 on April 30, 2024, is a legend in the cricket world and the favourite to captain India in the next T20 World Cup. Sharma, who is well-known for having extraordinary batsmanship, has had an incredible career in both international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), making a lasting impression on the game.

Rohit Sharma, a native of Nagpur, Maharashtra, made his debut in an international cricket match against Ireland in 2007—a one-day encounter that marked the beginning of his journey to fame. Since then, he has received praise and adoration for his outstanding performances that have enthralled audiences all over the world.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma laid the groundwork for a career full of major achievements by playing a crucial part in India's victory at the T20 World Cup under the guidance of MS Dhoni. Rohit is the only player to have scored three double hundreds in One Day Internationals, demonstrating his remarkable batting ability and tenacity on the pitch. His predilection for hitting two hundreds in these matches is unmatched.

Also Read: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after KKR vs DC

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma's Records

Centuries in a Series : Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most centuries in a single series, with an outstanding five tons to his name.

: Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most centuries in a single series, with an outstanding five tons to his name. Six-Hitting prowess : As a prolific hitter, Rohit Sharma leads the charts for the most sixes combined in Test, ODI, and T20I cricket.

: As a prolific hitter, Rohit Sharma leads the charts for the most sixes combined in Test, ODI, and T20I cricket. T20I Centuries : In the T20I format, Rohit Sharma shares the record for the joint-most centuries with five, showcasing his versatility and dominance.

: In the T20I format, Rohit Sharma shares the record for the joint-most centuries with five, showcasing his versatility and dominance. Fastest to 10,000 ODI Runs: Among his remarkable achievements, Rohit Sharma stands as the second-fastest cricketer to reach 10,000 ODI runs, trailing only behind Virat Kohli.

4️⃣7⃣2⃣ intl. matches

1️⃣8⃣,8⃣2⃣0⃣ intl. runs

4️⃣8⃣ intl. hundreds 💯



Only cricketer to score Three ODI double hundreds 🫡🫡



Wishing a very Happy Birthday to #TeamIndia Captain Rohit Sharma! 🎂@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/fZD7uwcG3C — BCCI (@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma's Achievements

Advertisement

Top Performances

Advertisement

Highest ODI Score : Rohit Sharma's knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014 stands as the highest individual score in ODI history, a testament to his batting prowess and ability to dominate the game.

: Rohit Sharma's knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014 stands as the highest individual score in ODI history, a testament to his batting prowess and ability to dominate the game. World Test Championship : His innings of 212 against South Africa in 2019 during the World Test Championship match displayed his resilience and skill in the longest format of the game.

: His innings of 212 against South Africa in 2019 during the World Test Championship match displayed his resilience and skill in the longest format of the game. Memorable Double Century: In a memorable encounter against Australia in 2013, Rohit Sharma's double century of 209 runs showcased his ability to perform under pressure and deliver match-winning innings for his team.

Top IPL Performances

Advertisement

Unbeaten Century : His unbeaten knock of 109 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 displayed his prowess as a young talent in the tournament.

: His unbeaten knock of 109 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 displayed his prowess as a young talent in the tournament. Recent IPL Feat : His recent innings of 105 not out against Chennai Super Kings in 2024 further solidifies his reputation as a formidable force in the IPL, demonstrating his ability to perform consistently at the highest level.

: His recent innings of 105 not out against Chennai Super Kings in 2024 further solidifies his reputation as a formidable force in the IPL, demonstrating his ability to perform consistently at the highest level. Anchoring Innings: Throughout his IPL career, Rohit Sharma has delivered stellar performances, including his innings of 98 not out against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015 and 94 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018, showcasing his ability to anchor innings and lead his team to victory.