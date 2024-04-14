×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 13th, 2024 at 19:00 IST

'Rohit Sharma should be MI captain If you are India captain, you have to be IPL captain': MI blasted

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan blasts Mumbai Indians for not sticking with Rohit Sharma at the helm and appointing Hardik Pandya as the skipper.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The IPL 2024 has been gripped with the pantomime related to the captaincy saga in Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the start of the season, the MI management ousted Rohit Sharma and appointed Hardik Pandya as the new captain, which invited backlash from several stratas of fans. As the season rolled out, fans expressed their vexation by hurling loud boos towards the name of their new captain. However, as the tournament has progressed, the hostility has been toned down and enthusiasts have started to back their new skipper.

Also Read | 'I never understood why RCB got rid of him': RCB slammed over Chahal

Michael Vaughan says MI should have kept Rohit Sharma as the captain

The matter has now reached former England captain Michael Vaughan. Vaughan, who is known to give distinct views about the happenings in the game, has delivered yet again. According to him, MI should have kept Rohit Sharma at the helm as he would be captaining India in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Considering what is approaching, Vaughan stated that it would have been sensible for Rohit Sharma to keep operating as the captain of Mumbai Indians.

"I think Rohit should still be the Mumbai Indians captain. I think if you are the Indian T20 captain you have to be captain in your franchise. I just don't understand that and that was where I said communication, it could have been easily sorted out. I think Rohit's an incredible leader."
 

Also Read | 'I THINK HE WILL GO TO CSK, replace MS Dhoni': Huge Rohit prediction 

Michael Vaughan on the problem prevailing in Indian cricket

In the same conversation, Michael Vaughan was also asked to express thoughts on the role of an all-rounder and why there are so few in world cricket in the present scenario. Ruminating about it, Vaughan mentioned the memorable 2011 World Cup win of India and freshened the memories by stating that India's primary batters at that time could all bowl. He compared that to today's crop and said not having batters who could bowl anymore is costing India big time, especially in ODIs and T20s.

"I have never understood a batter not being able to bowl. And if you go back to India when they won the 2011 World Cup most of that top six could all bowl. Yuvi, Sehwag, they could just bowl a few overs, if you look at India's top six now, none of the batters really bowl. I think it really affects India in white-ball cricket because as a captain you want as many options as possible. Even if it is just two overs here and three overs there it makes your equation down the back end of an innings that much easier.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

IPLRohit SharmaHardik Pandya

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

