×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Rohit Sharma to LEAVE Mumbai Indians, India captain tired of constant arguments with Hardik Pandya?

According to a report, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are at constant loggerheads with each other, compelling Sharma to reach the endpoint with Mumbai Indians.

Reported by: Prateek Arya
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma | Image:Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The reports of tensions brimming in the Mumbai Indians camp are not ceasing at the moment. The franchise is off to a terrible start in IPL 2024, and based on the ground demeanor there are striking assertions of a rift between former captain Rohit Sharma and newly appointed skipper Hardik Pandya. Adding further restiveness to the already prevailing stress is the possibility of Rohit Sharma quitting MI.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma vs Hardik Pandya: We asked fans to pick who they want as MI captain, Here's the result

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma set to leave Mumbai Indians

According to a report by News24, Rohit Sharma is visibly unhappy with the captaincy of Hardik Pandya and is set to call it a stint with Mumbai Indians. Rohit joined MI in 2011, and during the long haul, he has become the most-capped player of the franchise. He has played 201 matches and has compounded over 5000 runs, the most by any MI player. Moreover, as the controller at the helm, he took the side to five IPL championships. Despite his stellar record, he was removed from the captaincy ahead of the IPL 2024. The decision to oust Rohit from the captaincy and appoint Pandya as the new chief faced severe backlash on social media. The fans' rage is still intact and could be assimilated through their "Rohit, Rohit" chants and loud boos towards Pandya on the field.

Advertisement

As per the same report, an MI player has informed that Rohit and Hardik are at constant loggerheads over major decisions, which is hampering the team's atmosphere. Thus, the situation has taken extreme shape, where Rohit Sharma is ready to leave Mumbai Indians. What is making the situation worse is Mumbai Indians' performance on the field. The report also said that their is a rift in the dressing room. 

Advertisement

Also Read | Rohit Sharma ORDERS Hardik Pandya to go to boundary line vs SRH, just like Pandya did to him vs GT

Hardik Pandya's captaincy under scanner

What is making the situation worse is Mumbai Indians' performance on the field. Hardik Pandya's captaincy tenure with MI has started with three consecutive losses. Aside from the hostile environment, Pandya is enduring constant flak over his decisions as captain. Whether it is his call of coming in late in the match against Gujarat Titans match or saving Bumrah for the last when the team was being hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad, the fans are not satisfied with his captaincy.

Considering all the cases, the report may have some substance. However, a win could change the context entirely. What do you think?

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

6 minutes ago
Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra

7 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan

Varun-David Collaboration

11 minutes ago
West Bengal PM Modi

PM Modi Top Quotes

20 minutes ago
Maamla Legal Hai

Maamla Legal Hai Renewed

21 minutes ago
Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival 2024

22 minutes ago
Anmol Kharb

Kharb enters last 8

23 minutes ago
There Must Be Many Like Shahjahan In Bengal: Central Fact-Finding Team on Visit to Sandeshkhali

'100% Responsible': Calcu

27 minutes ago
Office space

Flex space dominance

29 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex rises 350 points

31 minutes ago
No End to INDI's Misogynistic Remarks

No End to INDI's Misogyni

33 minutes ago
Kagiso Rabada

Rabada SLAMS South Africa

33 minutes ago
First-time Billionaires in India

Forbes Billionaires List

41 minutes ago
congress

Anti-Sanatan Position

43 minutes ago
CSK beat GT

CSK to face SRH

an hour ago
NATO's 75th anniversary being celebrated at the alliance headquarters in Brussels on April 4.

NATO 75th Anniversary

an hour ago
Former Congress leaders join BJP in Delhi

Crisis For Congress

an hour ago
PLI scheme investments India

PLI schemes

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories20 hours ago

  5. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo