The reports of tensions brimming in the Mumbai Indians camp are not ceasing at the moment. The franchise is off to a terrible start in IPL 2024, and based on the ground demeanor there are striking assertions of a rift between former captain Rohit Sharma and newly appointed skipper Hardik Pandya. Adding further restiveness to the already prevailing stress is the possibility of Rohit Sharma quitting MI.

Rohit Sharma set to leave Mumbai Indians

According to a report by News24, Rohit Sharma is visibly unhappy with the captaincy of Hardik Pandya and is set to call it a stint with Mumbai Indians. Rohit joined MI in 2011, and during the long haul, he has become the most-capped player of the franchise. He has played 201 matches and has compounded over 5000 runs, the most by any MI player. Moreover, as the controller at the helm, he took the side to five IPL championships. Despite his stellar record, he was removed from the captaincy ahead of the IPL 2024. The decision to oust Rohit from the captaincy and appoint Pandya as the new chief faced severe backlash on social media. The fans' rage is still intact and could be assimilated through their "Rohit, Rohit" chants and loud boos towards Pandya on the field.

As per the same report, an MI player has informed that Rohit and Hardik are at constant loggerheads over major decisions, which is hampering the team's atmosphere. Thus, the situation has taken extreme shape, where Rohit Sharma is ready to leave Mumbai Indians. What is making the situation worse is Mumbai Indians' performance on the field. The report also said that their is a rift in the dressing room.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy under scanner

What is making the situation worse is Mumbai Indians' performance on the field. Hardik Pandya's captaincy tenure with MI has started with three consecutive losses. Aside from the hostile environment, Pandya is enduring constant flak over his decisions as captain. Whether it is his call of coming in late in the match against Gujarat Titans match or saving Bumrah for the last when the team was being hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad, the fans are not satisfied with his captaincy.

Considering all the cases, the report may have some substance. However, a win could change the context entirely. What do you think?