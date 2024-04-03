Advertisement

The ongoing captaincy debate at Mumbai Indians has taken center stage, with fans and experts alike voicing their opinions on the leadership roles of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. Ex-India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has even suggested that Mumbai Indians could potentially replace Hardik Pandya with Rohit Sharma as the captain ahead of their next match in IPL 2024.

To gauge public sentiment on this contentious issue, R Sports conducted a poll on their official Twitter handle, asking followers whether it would be justified for Mumbai Indians to remove Hardik Pandya as captain after just three games.

Poll Results: Hardik Pandya vs Rohit Sharma

The poll results revealed a clear preference among fans for Rohit Sharma to resume the captaincy role, with a significant majority supporting the idea of making him the captain again.

- Rohit Sharma: 71.3% (62 votes)

- Hardik Pandya: 28.7% (25 votes)



A total of 87 votes were cast in the poll, highlighting the strong opinions and engagement of the fan base on this matter.

Fan Opinions

The poll results reflect a growing sentiment among Mumbai Indians supporters that Rohit Sharma, with his proven track record as one of the most successful captains in IPL history, should reclaim the leadership position. Despite the team's current struggles, fans seem to have confidence in Rohit Sharma's ability to turn things around and lead Mumbai Indians to success.

On the other hand, there is a segment of fans who believe that it would be premature to remove Hardik Pandya as captain after just three games. These supporters argue that Hardik Pandya should be given more time to settle into the role and that a knee-jerk reaction could be detrimental to the team's morale and performance.

The captaincy dilemma at Mumbai Indians has sparked lively debate and divided opinions among fans. While Rohit Sharma appears to be the preferred choice among the majority of respondents, the decision ultimately lies with the team management and stakeholders, who brought Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans for a transition in leadership.