Advertisement

The IPL 2024 season is all set to begin, and the one-time champions, the Rajasthan Royals, will look up to the challenge and they will make their case for the title race. Led by wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, the Jaipur-based franchise possesses some elite players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and more. RR will open their season while at home, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, and they will be up against the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants. As per the announced schedule, a total of four matches have been announced so far, and more will be revealed after the Election Commission of India reveals the dates for the General elections to avoid a clash between both events.

Also Read: RCB IPL 2024 Match List: Full Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule, date, time, squad and more

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals have one of the most unpredictable line-ups that have the capacity to perform exceptionally well. With players like R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, the Royals may have the mightiest spin combination in the competition. Moreover, their batting line-up is full of T20 stroke producers who have the ability to alter the course of the match on any given day.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Initial schedule

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - March 24 - Jaipur - 3:30 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - March 28 - Jaipur - 7:30 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - April 1 - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Jaipur - 7:30 PM IST

*** The second half of the IPL 2024 fixtures are yet to be announced***

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson, R Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal , and other players walk to the pitch during an IPL 2023 game | Image: BCCI/IPL

Also Read: KKR IPL 2024 Match List: Full Kolkata Knight Riders schedule, date, time, squad and more

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Complete Squad line-up

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.