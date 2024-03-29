Advertisement

The Rajasthan Royals faced off against the Delhi Capitals in a thrilling encounter. The Royals put up a strong total of 185/5 in their 20 overs, with Riyan Parag's exceptional knock of 84* off 45 balls being the standout performance. In response, the Delhi Capitals could only manage 173/5, falling short by 12 runs. Riyan Parag was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant innings. The match took place at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

Rishabh Pant breaks out in anger after being dismissed in DC's loss to RR

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, Rishabh Pant was dismissed. His anger was visible. Pant was dismissed during the game, and in a widely shared video, he is seen holding a bat to show his disapproval.

Burger put on an excellent show of quick bowling, taking two wickets in three balls, to reduce DC to 34 for 2 in the fourth over, a blow to their hopes of chasing 186 runs. Even with the early wicket loss, Rishabh Pant, the captain of DC, and veteran batsman David Warner tried to steady the batting without taking unnecessary chances. Halfway through, DC was up 89 for 2.

Warner seized the lead in scoring and played with intensity to keep DC in the game. However, in the 12th over, Sandeep Sharma made a superb diving catch off Avesh's ball to halt his innings just one run short of a half-century.

With 67 runs for the third wicket, Warner and Pant's combination proved to be crucial for DC. Ten months after a terrifying automobile accident, Pant was back on the pitch for his 100th IPL match and tried to steady the innings with sporadic boundaries. But when he edged a delivery from Chahal, his innings was cut short at 28 runs off 26 balls. Sanju Samson completed the dismissal in the 14th over with a thin touch behind the stumps. Rishabh Pant in a post match press conference said:

“Definitely disappointed. The best thing to do from here is to learn from it. The bowlers did well through the 15-16 overs. But the batters did well at the death, hopefully we do better in the next game,”

Angry Young Man 🥺#RishabhPant

DC is yet to win a game in IPL 2024 so far, losing both the matches against PBKS and RR. They have a bigger battle on Sunday when they take on the defending champions, CSK in their 3rd match of the competition on Sunday, March 31, 2024.