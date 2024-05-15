Updated May 15th, 2024 at 23:18 IST
IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS highlights: PBKS beat RR by 5 wickets
In match number 65 of the IPL 2024, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Sam Curran's Punjab Kings. Catch the live updates from the RR vs PBKS match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.
- Sports
- 3 min read
11: 17 IST, May 15th 2024
Punjab Kings emerged victorious by 5 wickets. They finished the match with 7 balls to spare.
10: 53 IST, May 15th 2024
Rajasthan Royals breach the 100-run mark. They have slight advantage as they have 6 wickets in hand and 35 more runs to get. Plus, two set batsmen are in the crease. PBKS-110/4 after 15.2 overs.
Advertisement
10: 34 IST, May 15th 2024
After 11 overs, PBKS are 66/4. Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran are in the middle.
10: 05 IST, May 15th 2024
Rilee Rossouw and Shashank Singh depart in quick succession. Punjab Kings in a bit of a bother. PBKS-36/3 after 4.5 overs.
Advertisement
9: 44 IST, May 15th 2024
Prabhsimran Singh departs early. Trent Boult again gets wicket in his first over. PBKS-6/1 after first over.
9: 41 IST, May 15th 2024
PBKS' chase begins.
Advertisement
9: 27 IST, May 15th 2024
RR post a paltry total of 144 after 20 overs.
9: 14 IST, May 15th 2024
Rajasthan Royals are at 134/7 after 18.3 overs. Parag is stll there batting at 48.
Advertisement
8: 42 IST, May 15th 2024
Dhruv Jurel goes without scoring. Rajasthan Royals in trouble. RR-97/5 after 13.3 overs.
8: 38 IST, May 15th 2024
Arshdeep Singh gets the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin. He departs after scoring 28 runs. RR-92/4 after 13 overs.
Advertisement
8: 31 IST, May 15th 2024
Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin are going nicely at the moment for Rajasthan Royals. After 12.2 overs, RR are 86/3.
8: 11 IST, May 15th 2024
Rajasthan Royals lose three wickets. Sanju Samson and Kohler-Cadmore have departed. RR-42/3 after 8 overs.
Advertisement
7: 50 IST, May 15th 2024
Rajasthan Royals lost early wicket but Samson and Kohler-Cadmore have kept the run-board ticking. RR-31/1 after 4 overs.
7: 34 IST, May 15th 2024
Sam Curran strikes. Gets the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR-4/1 after 0.4 overs.
Advertisement
7: 31 IST, May 15th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal starts with a boundary. RR-4/0 after 0.1 overs. Sam Curran starts proceedings.
7: 09 IST, May 15th 2024
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran(c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Advertisement
7: 01 IST, May 15th 2024
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wins toss and elects to bat first.
6: 54 IST, May 15th 2024
The Barsapara Stadium offers a batter-friendly pitch. While the batters are likely to dominate most of the time, the spinners will also get some help on the surface here.
Advertisement
5: 58 IST, May 15th 2024
RR vs PBKS match will live telecast on Star Sports Network. The match will simultaneously live stream on JioCinema app and website.
5: 56 IST, May 15th 2024
RR vs PBKS match will take place at the Barsapara Stadium. The match will lick-start at 7:30 PM IST.
Advertisement
5: 55 IST, May 15th 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to yet another IPL 2024 match-up. Today the teams of Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will collide. Rajasthan Royals have already qualified for the playoffs and Punjab Kings on the other hand have been eliminated. An intriguing encounter is in the waits, thus, let's wait and find out who will come out on top.
Published May 15th, 2024 at 18:00 IST