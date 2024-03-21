Advertisement

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni on Thursday announced his decision to step down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. This development has come a day before the IPL 2024 opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ruturaj Gaikwad issues first response

Following the announcement, Ruturaj Gaikwad has released his inaugural statement. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Gaikwad remarked that assuming the captaincy of CSK from MS Dhoni is an honor. He conveyed his excitement for the forthcoming season, emphasizing his confidence in the team's collective experience.

Gaikwad humbly stated that with such seasoned teammates, his role may not entail significant intervention. He expressed eagerness to learn from the seasoned guidance of Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his commitment to absorbing their wisdom and leadership.

“It's a privilege obviously. It's a huge responsibility but I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough, so not much of a thing for me to do. Plus I have Mahi Bhai in the team, Jaddu bhai as well, Ajju bhai, who's been a great captain to guide me. So nothing much to worry, just looking to enjoy it,” Gaikwad said in his first statement after becoming the captain.

Gaikwad was acquired by CSK at the IPL 2019 auction for his base price of INR 20 lakh. Gaikwad has played a total of 52 matches in the IPL since his debut in 2020 and has scored 1797 runs. He has been one of the most consistent openers for CSK and will look to do the same come March 22. The CSK will play the opening match of the tournament against RCB.



