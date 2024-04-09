Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings always throw a fiesta when they return to their Chepauk fortress. The squad has returned to winning ways, defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders, who were undefeated in the IPL 2024 season. Chennai was able to successfully chase down the Knights' set target, and they were able to see MS Dhoni in action, albeit for a brief period. For the supporters, this marks the beginning of a new era, as the great stumper has passed the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who now bears the enormous burden of leading the squad. He recently discussed leadership as a captain and how he likes to manage things the way it has been for so long.

Also Read: 'My title hasn't yet been verified': Ravindra Jadeja sends request, CSK verifies him as the new....

Advertisement

Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals how he wants to run CSK as a skipper

For Ruturaj Gaikwad, it may look like a big shoe to fill as Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful franchises in IPL. The team has built a reputation and has a massive fan following. The team has a never-give attitude and has always bounced back into playoff contention. In the post-match press conference after the seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Gaikwad opened up on taking up the role and the approach he wants to follow. Rutu also opened up on when he received the nod to become the next skipper of the Super Kings.

Advertisement

"To be honest, not really deep conversations. I feel it was in a very chilled state. Just one conversation I would say. Just we were practicing and he came and told me all this stuff," Gaikwad said in the post-match press conference after the seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.

"Obviously, everyone, others on the outside, would think they are big shoes to fill, but I feel I would always be myself and I would like to continue the culture that has been going on.

Advertisement

"I remember in 2022 when he told me, 'Probably not next year, but after that, you might get a chance to lead, so be ready for it'. So, obviously after that, I was always ready for it," said the opener.

A franchise like CSK is quite meticulous with its planning and that is why head coach Stephen Fleming was discussing field and bowling changes with Gaikwad last year.

Advertisement

"It was nothing new to me or a surprise or a shock. I know how to control the game. I know how the game progresses, which change (to make), and what to do when, as I was doing for the state team (Maharashtra) as well.

"Even last year, Fleming and I used to discuss captaincy after every game, about how I felt, what changes, bowling changes what I felt we needed to do, this or that. Every game, we had one-on-one conversations so that really helped." When asked what change had he brought in as skipper, Gaikwad asserted that he believes in continuity.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Assess the pitch better': Varun Chakravarthy BLAMES KKR batters for humiliating loss to CSK

Gaikwad also stated that as captain, he does not want to be someone with a particular kind of persona and instead prefers to let things flow and keep CSK's culture alive, something that MS Dhoni had built. He has no intention of changing anything as a result of the team's achievement.

Advertisement

"I just want to come here, make my own decisions and just give as much freedom as possible because that's what has been happening from when I joined CSK. Nothing really changes and I'm enjoying a lot," the CSK opener mentioned.

(With PTI Inputs)