Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 21st, 2024 at 17:40 IST

READ | CSK's ONLY statement on MS Dhoni getting replaced as CSK captain one day before IPL 2024

Dhoni is expected to retire at the end of the season and therefore the franchise felt the need for a smooth transition in Dhoni's presence as a player.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image:IPL/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a surprise move, MS Dhoni stepped down as Chennai Super Kings captain right before IPL 2024. Defending champions CSK dropped a bombshell a day before the IPL opener saying that Ruturaj Gaikwad will replace Dhoni as captain for IPL 2024. In a post on X, the Indian Premier League revealed the development, a day before CSK take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Presenting @ChennaiIPL's Captain - @Ruutu1331," the IPL posted on X shortly after releasing a picture of all captains posing with the IPL trophy.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has played six ODIs and 19 T20s for India, made his CSK debut in 2020 and has gone on to represent the five time IPL champions in 52 games.

The stylish opener had a memorable run last year, aggregating 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 147.50.

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period," CSK said in a statement on their website.

"The team looks forward to the upcoming season," the statement added.

MS Dhoni is expected to retire at the end of the season and therefore the franchise felt the need for a smooth transition in Dhoni's presence as a player. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published March 21st, 2024 at 16:44 IST

