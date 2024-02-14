Advertisement

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith feels the expertise of six of the strongest IPL franchises has contributed to the success of the SA20, which recently wrapped up its second season.

The SA20 comprises six franchises -- MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, Durban's Super Giants, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, all of which are owned by the owners of IPL teams.

"We're very blessed to have six IPL franchises -- the six of the strongest franchises in the world game. They bring a lot of expertise on several levels," Smith, who is the commissioner of the Betway SA T20 League, said in a media interaction on Tuesday.