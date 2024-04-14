Advertisement

During a net practice session at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians' bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar left the team's bowling coach, Lasith Malinga, visibly impressed with his right-arm pace bowling. A video posted by MI's official social media account showed Malinga astounded by Arjun's skills just before their upcoming IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings on April 14. The son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun has had limited opportunities in the IPL since joining Mumbai Indians in 2021, making only four appearances for the franchise.

Lasith Malinga on Arjun Tendulkar

The footage shows Arjun Tendulkar delivering right-arm pace and hitting the solitary stump in the nets twice. Lasith Malinga humorously pointed out the team's "surplus of pace bowlers" in response to Arjun Tendulkar's impressive display. Arjun is a left-hand medium-pace bowler. Arjun made his IPL debut in 2023, playing four matches and taking three wickets while scoring 13 runs. Despite being with Mumbai Indians for three years and being acquired for 30 Lakhs in the 2022 IPL auction, he has mostly been on the fringes of the squad.

The video has sparked a buzz among MI fans, who are urging the team to give the promising youngster a chance in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Arjun Tendulkar ko bhi mauka milna chahiye — 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗺 𝗔𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗱 (@Sareem95) April 13, 2024

Ek match me isko bhi lelo yrr isko kya paani pilane ke liye rakha hai — Vijay 🪐 (@veejuparmar) April 13, 2024

Arjun Tendulkar has been in decent form in domestic cricket while representing Goa, claiming 21 wickets and scoring 481 runs in 13 matches. In T20 cricket, he has taken 26 wickets in 20 matches but has contributed only 98 runs with the bat.

Following their recent win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians are preparing for their much-anticipated match against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings. While Arjun's chances of playing in IPL 2024 remain slim, fans are hopeful for his inclusion.