×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill? Here's his viral reaction

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut in 2023, playing four matches and taking three wickets while scoring 13 runs.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Arjun Tendulkar and Lasith Malinga
Arjun Tendulkar and Lasith Malinga | Image:X/MI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

During a net practice session at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians' bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar left the team's bowling coach, Lasith Malinga, visibly impressed with his right-arm pace bowling. A video posted by MI's official social media account showed Malinga astounded by Arjun's skills just before their upcoming IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings on April 14. The son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun has had limited opportunities in the IPL since joining Mumbai Indians in 2021, making only four appearances for the franchise.

Also Read: 'Where's your money coming from. Where's your next silver chain coming from': Ishan Kishan cautioned

Advertisement

Lasith Malinga on Arjun Tendulkar

The footage shows Arjun Tendulkar delivering right-arm pace and hitting the solitary stump in the nets twice. Lasith Malinga humorously pointed out the team's "surplus of pace bowlers" in response to Arjun Tendulkar's impressive display. Arjun is a left-hand medium-pace bowler. Arjun made his IPL debut in 2023, playing four matches and taking three wickets while scoring 13 runs. Despite being with Mumbai Indians for three years and being acquired for 30 Lakhs in the 2022 IPL auction, he has mostly been on the fringes of the squad.

Advertisement

The video has sparked a buzz among MI fans, who are urging the team to give the promising youngster a chance in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Advertisement

Also Read: LSG vs DC: Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep steer DC to their second win of the season

Arjun Tendulkar has been in decent form in domestic cricket while representing Goa, claiming 21 wickets and scoring 481 runs in 13 matches. In T20 cricket, he has taken 26 wickets in 20 matches but has contributed only 98 runs with the bat.

Advertisement

Following their recent win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians are preparing for their much-anticipated match against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings. While Arjun's chances of playing in IPL 2024 remain slim, fans are hopeful for his inclusion.

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

3 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

6 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

8 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

14 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

15 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

16 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

23 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

27 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

27 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

28 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

29 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

30 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

31 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

31 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

31 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

31 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

39 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo