Updated March 27th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

SRH vs MI: Rohit Sharma gets honoured by Mumbai Indians, Sachin Tendulkar does the special deed

Mumbai Indians shared a video capturing the special ceremony featuring Rohit Sharma preceding their match against SRH.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma honoured by Sachin Tendulkar
Rohit Sharma honoured by Sachin Tendulkar | Image:IPL/BCCI
Indian captain Rohit Sharma was honored with a special jersey by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in recognition of his 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) match for Mumbai Indians. Rohit achieved this milestone during Mumbai Indians' face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, marking a return to the venue where he clinched his first IPL title with Deccan Chargers in 2009. Despite relinquishing his captaincy role for Mumbai Indians to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma continues to be a key player for the team.

Rohit Sharma receives special jersey from Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians shared a video capturing the special ceremony preceding their match against SRH. In the video, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen presenting Rohit Sharma with the commemorative jersey following a brief motivational talk. Rohit Sharma will be the first player to reach the 200-match milestone for Mumbai Indians and will be playing his overall 245th IPL match.

Since joining Mumbai Indians in 2011, Rohit Sharma has been an integral part of the team, featuring in 199 IPL matches prior to this milestone. During his tenure, he has amassed an impressive 5,084 runs at an average of 29.39 and a striking rate of 129.86. Rohit's batting prowess is evident from his record of one century and 34 fifties in 195 innings for MI, with an unbeaten 109* being his highest score.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 20:01 IST

