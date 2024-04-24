Advertisement

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has criticized Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli for his on-field behaviour during an IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The incident occurred during RCB's chase of a formidable target of 223 runs.

Virender Sehwag slams Virat Kohli's behaviour

Virat Kohli's dismissal became a major talking point of the match. He was given out off a delivery that he believed was above the waistline and should have been deemed illegal. Despite his protests, the TV umpire upheld the on-field umpire's decision, ruling the delivery legal. Kohli's reaction to the decision was one of anger and frustration. He was seen venting his emotions by smashing a dustbin and hitting his bat on the ground as he made his way back to the pavilion.

Virender Sehwag, known for his candid opinions, did not mince his words when discussing the incident on 'Club Prairie Fire' podcast. He remarked that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar would never have displayed such behaviour on the field. According to Sehwag, Tendulkar would have gracefully accepted the umpire's decision.

"It doesn't matter if he was out or not out. If the umpire gave you out, you should go. This is the thing I learnt from Tendulkar. He got so many bad dismissals but he would never react like this. Virat Kohli cannot change the decision of the umpire. He has full right to ask questions but at the end of the day, you have to accept the umpire's decision. The way he reacted was not right," Sehwag said.

Despite Virat Kohli's dismissal, RCB put up a valiant effort in their chase, coming agonizingly close to the target. However, they fell short by just 1 run, being bowled out for 221 runs in a thrilling encounter against KKR.

The incident and Sehwag's subsequent comments highlight the ongoing debate about on-field behaviour and the responsibilities of players in upholding the spirit of the game. While emotions often run high in competitive sports like cricket, it is essential for players to maintain decorum and respect for the umpires' decisions, regardless of their personal feelings.

As the IPL 2024 season progresses, Virat Kohli and other players will undoubtedly face more pressure-packed situations. It will be crucial for them to handle such situations with grace and maturity, setting the right example for their teammates and the millions of fans watching around the world.

