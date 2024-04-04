×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

'Salary to inki time pe aa jaati hai lekin performance nahi aati': Maxwell BLASTED by ex-INDIA star

Manoj Tiwary criticizes Glenn Maxwell and RCB, highlighting that while salaries are received promptly, performance seems lacking in its timeliness.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2024
Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2024 | Image:BCCI/IPL
In a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, LSG emerged victorious by 28 runs. LSG posted a total of 181/5 in 20 overs, with standout performances by Mayank Yadav (3/14) and Quinton de Kock's impressive 81 off 56 balls. RCB, in response, could only manage 153 in 19.4 overs, with Mahipal Lomror's 33 off 13 and Mayank Yadav's bowling heroics for LSG being notable. The match, held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, showcased great cricketing skills and strategic gameplay from both teams. RCB currently stands 8th on the IPL 2024 table with 3 losses and 1 win in the 4 matches played in the competition so far. They will now be facing Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 6, 2024. 

Manoj Tiwary slams RCB and Glen Maxwell’s poor performance in the IPL 2024 so far

After a run of underwhelming performances this season, Glenn Maxwell's troubles for RCB persisted in their IPL 2024 matchup against Lucknow Super Giants. The all-rounder from Australia has struggled to produce results lately, recording scores of 0, 3, 28, and 0. RCB's overall success has suffered as a result of Maxwell's poor play; in four games thus far, the club has only managed one victory.

Maxwell is regarded as a solid batsman for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but his lack of impact has frustrated supporters. Manoj Tiwary, a former batter for India, chastised Maxwell, saying the 35-year-old isn't living up to the team's expectations. Tiwary conveyed his dissatisfaction with Maxwell's performance, suggesting that he is only collecting his pay without meeting the RCB's expectations. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Manoj Tiwary said: 

"RCB ko hamesha dekha gaya hai ki ek batting-heavy team hai lekin iss samay na ballebaaz run bana rahe hain aur na bowlers ubhar kar aa rhe hain. Aur aap dekhein middle-order mein Anuj Rawat, phele match itni badiya performance rahi thi unki lekin temperament wise vo innings ko pace nahi kar paa rahe hain. (Despite their reputation as a batting-heavy team, RCB's lineup has not performed well. Their bowlers aren't playing well, and their batters aren't scoring runs. A batsman like Anuj Rawat, who scored a solid knock in the opening game, has not performed well in the middle order.)

"Samjh sakte hain ki ubharte hue khilaadi hain lekin aise situations mein itne bade bade khilaadiyon ke saath waqt bitaane ke baad bhi agar aap nahi seekh paa rahe ho, toh iska matlab ki dhyaan kaheen aur jaa raha hai. Khaas kar bade ballebaazon ko jab team retain karti hain, jaise ki Glenn Maxwell, salary to inki time to time aa jaati hai lekin performance nahi aati hai. (I understand you are a young player, but you are surrounded by some of the best players on your squad. If you can't figure out how to approach the game, I believe you're not focused. Well, I would say that management is also expressing so much faith in Maxwell by retaining him, but he is only getting paid on a regular basis and not producing a match-winning performance for the team."

Tuesday's match in Bengaluru proved to be a disappointment for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as they were defeated by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a margin of 28 runs.

RCB's problems were exacerbated by Anuj Rawat's plodding 11 runs off 21 balls innings while under Marcus Stoinis's influence. Glenn Maxwell, a crucial member of the RCB, had a poor day when he was bowled for a duck by Mayank Yadav, a young, talented pace bowler.

Batting first, LSG amassed a massive 181/5 on the scoreboard, mainly because of a blazing 81 runs off of 56 deliveries from Quinton de Kock. They will eye to secure a win against RR on saturday, who stand second on the table with 3 wins in 3 matches in the competition so far. 

RCB unable to form meaningful partnerships during their chase, which ultimately proved to be their undoing and ensured a 28-run triumph for the visitors.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

