Chennai Super Kings' batsman Sameer Rizvi attributed his rapid and influential performance in his debut IPL match to the guidance of the legendary former Indian captain, MS Dhoni. Dhoni encouraged Rizvi to stick to his natural game as he stepped out to bat against Gujarat Titans.

Sameer Rizvi on MS Dhoni

In Tuesday night's match against Gujarat Titans, Sameer Rizvi made a brief yet impactful contribution, scoring 14 runs off just six balls. His innings was highlighted by hitting two sixes off Rashid Khan's bowling. Rizvi's knock helped CSK breach the 200-run mark for the first time in IPL 2024.

"Bhaiya (MS Dhoni) told me to play how I generally play since it is all about the actual gameplay. He (Dhoni) said, 'There is nothing different. Skills remain the same, and it's all just about mindset. Never take any pressure or be nervous, and play as per the situation'," Sameer Rizvi said in a video on IPLT20.com.

Sameer Rizvi reminisced about the moment he was acquired by the franchise for an impressive Rs 8.4 crore during the pre-season auction in December. He expressed his excitement, believing that this opportunity would eventually fulfill his dream of meeting MS Dhoni. Rizvi was the most-expensive uncapped player sold at the IPL 2024 auction.

"When I was picked up during the auction by CSK, my greatest happiness was my dream to meet Bhaiya (MS Dhoni) would be fulfilled. We also had net sessions together and got to learn a lot from him and the (support) staff. I intend to learn more and perform to the fullest." Having played cricket for Uttar Pradesh, he has decent T20 numbers, scoring 309 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 137.33, including two half-centuries.

Speaking about his jersey number, the 20-year-old Meerut batter said, "My jersey number is seven, which is currently worn by Bhaiya and I can't get it. So, I liked the number 1, and I took it." Rizvi also talked about the positive atmosphere in the CSK dressing room.

"Everyone loves each other in the team and backs everyone. The thought process of hitting the six in my first ball came out of my heart, and the team members also cheered for me with all their hearts," he said.

"Whenever I have a query in mind, I ask everyone in the team, be it in batting or fielding, about their mentality while going to bat. Learning these small things would benefit me in the long run," he concluded.

CSK beat GT by 63 runs on Tuesday and has two wins in as many games. They will next play Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.