×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

'Bhaiya (Dhoni) told me to...': Sameer Rizvi reveals how MS Dhoni influenced his game

In Tuesday night's match against Gujarat Titans, Sameer Rizvi made a brief yet impactful contribution, scoring 14 runs off just six balls.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sameer Rizvi and MS Dhoni
Sameer Rizvi and MS Dhoni | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings' batsman Sameer Rizvi attributed his rapid and influential performance in his debut IPL match to the guidance of the legendary former Indian captain, MS Dhoni. Dhoni encouraged Rizvi to stick to his natural game as he stepped out to bat against Gujarat Titans.

Also Read: Virat Kohli who? Chennai SMASH Bengaluru's IPL 2024 record with GIGANTIC reception for Shivam Dube

Advertisement

Sameer Rizvi on MS Dhoni

In Tuesday night's match against Gujarat Titans, Sameer Rizvi made a brief yet impactful contribution, scoring 14 runs off just six balls. His innings was highlighted by hitting two sixes off Rashid Khan's bowling. Rizvi's knock helped CSK breach the 200-run mark for the first time in IPL 2024. 

Advertisement

"Bhaiya (MS Dhoni) told me to play how I generally play since it is all about the actual gameplay. He (Dhoni) said, 'There is nothing different. Skills remain the same, and it's all just about mindset. Never take any pressure or be nervous, and play as per the situation'," Sameer Rizvi said in a video on IPLT20.com.

Sameer Rizvi reminisced about the moment he was acquired by the franchise for an impressive Rs 8.4 crore during the pre-season auction in December. He expressed his excitement, believing that this opportunity would eventually fulfill his dream of meeting MS Dhoni. Rizvi was the most-expensive uncapped player sold at the IPL 2024 auction. 

Advertisement

"When I was picked up during the auction by CSK, my greatest happiness was my dream to meet Bhaiya (MS Dhoni) would be fulfilled. We also had net sessions together and got to learn a lot from him and the (support) staff. I intend to learn more and perform to the fullest." Having played cricket for Uttar Pradesh, he has decent T20 numbers, scoring 309 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 137.33, including two half-centuries.

Speaking about his jersey number, the 20-year-old Meerut batter said, "My jersey number is seven, which is currently worn by Bhaiya and I can't get it. So, I liked the number 1, and I took it." Rizvi also talked about the positive atmosphere in the CSK dressing room.

Advertisement

Also Read: Virat Kohli fan, who touched his feet in IPL, THRASHED badly by staff; Viral video raises questions

"Everyone loves each other in the team and backs everyone. The thought process of hitting the six in my first ball came out of my heart, and the team members also cheered for me with all their hearts," he said.

Advertisement

"Whenever I have a query in mind, I ask everyone in the team, be it in batting or fielding, about their mentality while going to bat. Learning these small things would benefit me in the long run," he concluded.

CSK beat GT by 63 runs on Tuesday and has two wins in as many games. They will next play Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bharat Narah Hibernating Post Resignation From Party, Likely to Join BJP Along With Wife

Bharat Narah to Join BJP?

a minute ago
Infosys

Infosys' AI solution

5 minutes ago
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd partner to optimize EV charging infrastructure

Tata Passenger electric

9 minutes ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head

Pavan Davuluri

10 minutes ago
Ukraine's President Replaces a Top Security Official With The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Spy Agency

President

11 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

12 minutes ago
Mastercard

Visa, Mastercard deal

15 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

16 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen praises Bengaluru Airport's Infrastructure

Kevin Pietersen Bengaluru

16 minutes ago
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

Double Jolt to INDI

21 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Govt's borrowing plan

23 minutes ago
Congress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana vs Who?

27 minutes ago
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

EC Begins Probe

29 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed

Elon Musk's Lawsuit

31 minutes ago
'Every Vote Counts', Polling Officials To Trek 39 Km For Lone Voter In Arunachal village

For A Lone Voter Polling

33 minutes ago
AP

Unsafe in US

35 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

35 minutes ago
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

David Wiese on KKR

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: VBA Exits MVA alliance; Releases List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Game Changer Song Out: Ram-Kiara Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Noida to Get New E-Way Along Yamuna Pushta Road, Check Details

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Health Risks Likely To Occur Based On Your Zodiac Sign

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  5. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo