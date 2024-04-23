Advertisement

Sandeep Sharma grabbed a maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL as Rajasthan Royals restricted Mumbai Indians to 179/9 here on Monday.

Trent Boult (2/32) dismissed Rohit Sharma (6) in the first over, while Sandeep (5/18) claimed the wickets of Ishan Kishan (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (10) in successive overs to reduce MI to 20/3 after they opted to bat.

But Tilak Varma withered the storm and slammed three sixes and five fours en route to his 65. He got fine support from Nehal Wadehera (49 from 24 balls) as the duo put on 99 runs from 52 balls for the fifth wicket.

Sharma then returned to take three more wickets to complete his five-for.

Brief Scores Mumbai Indians 179/9; 20 overs (Tilak Varma 65, Nehal Wadhera 49; Sandeep Shara 5/18, Trent Bould 2/32) vs Rajasthan Royals.