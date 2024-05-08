Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL, DC posted a competitive total of 221/8 in their 20 overs, led by Abishek Porel's impressive 65 off 36. In response, RR fought hard but fell short, finishing at 201/8. Sanju Samson's explosive 86 off 46 wasn't enough as Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant bowling (2/25) secured DC's victory by 20 runs. Players like Ashwin, Parag, and Dubey showcased their skills, but it was Yadav who shone brightest, earning the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance. DC's strong form and strategic decisions led them to a well-deserved win at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kumar Sangakkara made a huge statement about Sanju Samson’s controversial dismissal

Following Sanju Samson's dismissal during DC's and RR's IPL 2024 match, head coach and director of cricket for RR, Kumar Sangakkara, voiced his opinions. Sangakkara thinks Rajasthan had the capacity to chase down the intimidating 222-run goal set by DC, notwithstanding the controversial ruling. He said that RR will discuss any issues with the umpire if needed and understood the challenges the third umpire had in making the firing decision.

Samson's removal caused Rajasthan to collapse, losing steam in the last 20 overs, going from 162 for 3 to 201 for 8, and losing to the Capitals by 20 runs. Shai Hope made an amazing catch close to the boundary rope in the 16th over, delaying Samson's effort to clear the boundary and costing him a vital six. After the match, Kumar Sangakkara said:

“It depends on replays and angles. Sometimes, you think the foot has touched. It was a difficult one for the third umpire to judge; the game was at a crucial stage, but it happened. We have different perspectives, but at the end of the day, you have to stand by the decision the third umpire has made, even if we have a different opinion on it. Of course, we will share it with the umpires, but I thought, irrespective of that, we should've seen the game home. Delhi played well,” "Just asking what the procedure was and whether there was any doubt. The on-field umpire will have to go by what the TV umpire says. Players have to abide by it, and there are means of conveying your opinion through direct conversation or the umpire's report. We follow protocol; there is a lot of pressure on players and umpires. We try to sort it in the best way we can."

RR is currently placed second on the IPL 2024 table with 16 points in 11 matches. They will now face off against CSK on Sunday, 12 May, 2024.