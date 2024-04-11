RR vs GT: Sanju Samson REPRIMANDED by BCCI for serious offence, breaches IPL code of conduct

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has landed himself in a horde of trouble. After the Gujarat Titans handed them their first-ever loss of the season, the Indian Premier League found them in violation of the code of conduct. After the match, the league shared a statement that the team did not follow a rule, and Samson was penalized for the same.

Also Read: '35 needed off 12 balls...': What happens in GT vs RR IPL 2024 match is straight out of a film

Advertisement

Sanju Samson, the captain of the Rajasthan Royals (RR), has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's poor over rate against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Shubman Gill-led Titans ended the Royals' four-game winning streak after they won the match by three wickets in a thrilling last-ball encounter.

Advertisement

''Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10,'' said an IPL statement.

''As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs,'' the statement added.

Advertisement

Also Read: Virat Kohli named RCB captain yet again in IPL 2024, Faf du Plessis sacked as skipper? Here's truth

With the help of Riyan Parag (78) and Sanju Samson (68* off 38 deliveries), RR amassed a massive 196 for three on the scoreboard. But, the former IPL champions crossed the finish line with the final delivery thanks to a brilliant innings of 72 by GT captain Gill at the top and a cameo performance of 24 off 11 balls by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan at the end.

Advertisement

Rajasthan's dominance was on display, but their unbeaten streak has come to an end. But they have showcased tenacity and are expected to maintain their dominance. The Royals will face off against the Punjab Kings in an away fixture, and expect it to be a battle of grit as both teams will be vying for a win after coming off a loss.

(With PTI Inputs)