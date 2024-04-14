Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik played a blinder of a knock for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 25 of IPL 2024. Karthik unleashed his explosive side when RCB desperately needed acceleration. His late exploits took RCB to the score of 196. However, his hard work- 53 off 23 balls- went down the drain as Mumbai Indians chased the score without any hassle with 7 wickets in hand and 27 balls to spare.

Also Read | Rating IPL captain's leadership so far in IPL 2024

Advertisement

MI vs RCB: ‘World Cup khelna hai’ Rohit Sharma to Dinesh Karthik

With the T20 World Cup 2024 around the corner, Dinesh Karthik has started to come into the scheme of things yet again. Karthik showcased his side of a finisher during the game against Mumbai Indians. Witnessing DK smashing the ball all over the park, opposition player Rohit Sharma passed a hilarious wit on the field.

Advertisement

"Shabaash DK, World Cup khelna hai", Rohit Sharma said on the field while applauding.

The clip immediately rolled on social media and has become viral. Take a look at the comical video.

Advertisement

Also Read | RCB fans go hard on Glenn Maxwell after flop show vs MI

Advertisement

Why is Rohit Sharma's remark to Dinesh Karthik making rumblings and generating laughs?

For the universe, Dinesh Karthik played in a similar fashion during the IPL 2022. His performance earned him a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where he could not replicate the six-hitting. Two years have gone by and the T20 World Cup is approaching once again, the Deja Vu is seemingly striking as Karthik is playing the same way that got him into the mix last time. Thus, considering what happened in the past, Rohit Sharma's comment is generating laughs all around.

Advertisement

Hysteria aside, what do you think, should DK get a place in the T20 World Cup squad should he continue to perform like this?