×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

'Shabaash DK, World Cup khelna hai': India captain Rohit Sharma tells Karthik in front of Kishan

Witnessing Dinesh Karthik striking it out of park at Wankhede during MI vs RCB game, Rohit Sharma could not help but hurl a hilarious remark.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma
Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma | Image:Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik played a blinder of a knock for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 25 of IPL 2024. Karthik unleashed his explosive side when RCB desperately needed acceleration. His late exploits took RCB to the score of 196. However, his hard work- 53 off 23 balls- went down the drain as Mumbai Indians chased the score without any hassle with 7 wickets in hand and 27 balls to spare.

Also Read | Rating IPL captain's leadership so far in IPL 2024

Advertisement

MI vs RCB: ‘World Cup khelna hai’ Rohit Sharma to Dinesh Karthik

With the T20 World Cup 2024 around the corner, Dinesh Karthik has started to come into the scheme of things yet again. Karthik showcased his side of a finisher during the game against Mumbai Indians. Witnessing DK smashing the ball all over the park, opposition player Rohit Sharma passed a hilarious wit on the field.

Advertisement

"Shabaash DK, World Cup khelna hai", Rohit Sharma said on the field while applauding.

The clip immediately rolled on social media and has become viral. Take a look at the comical video.

Advertisement

Also Read | RCB fans go hard on Glenn Maxwell after flop show vs MI

Advertisement

Why is Rohit Sharma's remark to Dinesh Karthik making rumblings and generating laughs?

For the universe, Dinesh Karthik played in a similar fashion during the IPL 2022. His performance earned him a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where he could not replicate the six-hitting. Two years have gone by and the T20 World Cup is approaching once again, the Deja Vu is seemingly striking as Karthik is playing the same way that got him into the mix last time. Thus, considering what happened in the past, Rohit Sharma's comment is generating laughs all around.  

Advertisement

Hysteria aside, what do you think, should DK get a place in the T20 World Cup squad should he continue to perform like this? 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 00:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

3 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

7 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

8 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

14 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

16 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

16 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

23 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

27 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

28 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

28 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

29 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

31 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

31 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

31 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

32 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

32 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

39 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo