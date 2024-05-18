Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan believes that cricket has seen significant changes this year, but he does not expect to see astonishingly high scores in the upcoming T20 World Cup like those in the IPL, due to the absence of the 'impact player' option during the tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan on ‘Impact Player’ rule

The impact player rule, which allows teams to include an additional batter or bowler, is thought to have contributed to the high scores in this IPL season, with totals exceeding 250 runs being recorded eight times.

The plight of bowlers has reignited the debate about achieving a balance between batting and bowling, as IPL wickets and conditions generally favor the batters.

"I feel as if the game itself has changed this year, which is why scores of 250 are being put on. The mindset has certainly changed," Dhawan told PTI.

"But when you go into the World Cup which won’t have the impact player rule, the impact of it would be seen definitely. That is a differentiator and how we adapt to the conditions is what will matter the most.

"The mindset has changed after the introduction of the impact player. When a batter in the middle knows that there is batting available till number 8 and 9, he is going to take the aggressive route which is why so many high scores are being made," the aggressive Indian opener, who will host a TV show 'Dhawan Karenge' on Jio Cinema, said.

He mentioned that India has a strong squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies and that the players enjoy playing under Rohit Sharma's leadership.

"All bases have been covered. The team looks balanced and India have got a very good chance (of winning the title),” he said.

"Rohit is a seasoned captain and the boys are very happy and comfortable around him. We have got a very good and experienced side with amazing youngsters and we have a very good chance to win the World Cup," Dhawan added.

Dhawan acknowledged Punjab Kings had a disappointing run in IPL this year, with the team failing to make the playoffs for the 10th year in a row.

The experienced left-handed batter entered IPL as Punjab Kings' skipper but was sidelined due to a shoulder injury he suffered in early April.

Dhawan said losing experienced players to injuries can also impact teams heavily.

"I could play only five matches this year after which I got injured. We had won two matches until then. I stayed with the team and did my rehab, which is something I am doing even now. But the injury is serious and I will be out of action.

"Even the team could not do well. Whenever experienced players get injured, it impacts the team. But the boys gave their everything and it was unfortunate it did not go our way," Dhawan said.