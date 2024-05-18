Advertisement

Aside from the rain clouds the clouds of controversy also struck the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 game. Faf du Plessis, who was batting sensationally was given run-out, even though it appeared that he had reached the crease on time. The third-umpire took a detailed look and came up with a decision that left Virat Kohli and the entire RCB team stunned.

Faf du Plessis' dismissal sparks controversy

The incident took place on the final delivery of the 13th over. Rajat Patidar was on strike, and Mitchell Santner had the ball. Santner bowled and Patidar drilled it back to the bowler. The ball went on to hit the stumps leading non-striker Faf du Plessis scampering back. The replays showed that the ball did touch the fingertip of Santner before making contact with the stumps. Third Umpire Michael Gough took several looks and concluded that Faf's bat was in the ait at the time the ball hit the stumps. Du Plessis was given out. He could not believe it and in the dugout, Virat Kohli was also seen not happy with the decision.

A decision that left the #RCB camp baffled 🫣#TATAIPL #RCBvCSK #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/Jqp4ZnXoJH — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

RCB post challenging total on the board

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a challenging 218 for five against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Sent into bat, skipper Faf du Plessis (54) and Virat Kohli (47) shared 78 runs for the opening stand in 9.4 overs after the match was interrupted by showers for sometime at the end of the third over. Coming onto bat at No.3 position, Rajat Patidar made 41 off 23 balls and stitched 71 runs with Cameron Green (38 not out off 17) for the second wicket to kept up the tempo.

Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik (14 off 6) and Glenn Maxwell (16 off 5) played short little cameos to lift RCB. For CSK, Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets giving away 61 runs.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 218 for 5 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 54, Virat Kohli 47; Shardul Thakur 2/61).

