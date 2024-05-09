Updated May 9th, 2024 at 08:55 IST
'Should be done behind the camera': Foreign cricketers react to LSG owner lashing out at KL Rahul
Commentators live on air and the fans on social media have lambasted LSG boss Sanjeev Goenka over his outburst on KL Rahul after the team's loss to SRH.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
When the Lucknow Super Giants went to Uppal, they were destroyed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite being put to bat first, LSG was summarily dismissed at 165 after failing to reach a massive 200. The LSG captain, KL Rahul, lost his wicket relatively early, therefore he was unable to score heavily. When Hyderabad's openers blasted runs with the bat to reach the objective, they were like a beast unleashed. Although the LSG fans were upset, the owner of the team received a lot of backlash.
Also Read: Mumbai Indians now first team to CRASH OUT of IPL 2024 in Hardik Pandya's first season as MI captain
Advertisement
Fans criticize LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka's post-match outburst on KL Rahul
The Lucknow Super Giants were striving to keep their postseason hopes alive. But when the Sunrisers Hyderabad arrived in Uppal, they were like a freight locomotive, derailing the visitors' objectives. Skipper KL Rahul was perceived as the Super Giants' saviour, but his defensive strategy proved ineffective. The Stumper lost his wicket after scoring 29 from 33 balls. Following the match, LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka was seen losing his cool with the skipper, and the footage went viral. The fans on social media did not comprehend the franchise owner's actions or the necessity to do so publicly. Following Parth Jindal's noisy outburst, this is the second episode involving the owners being criticized.
Advertisement
One of the commentators of the match said live that these talks should happen behind closed doors and not in the public.
Advertisement
“The emotions are all out. You always feel that these conversations should be happening behind closed doors. There are so many cameras around the stadium that miss nothing,” the foreign cricketer said live on air.
The fans also backed KL Rahul as reactions poured in on social media.
Advertisement
Also Read: 'Thank you Agarkar for saving us from KL': Rahul hits 29 from 33 balls, then Head exposes him
Speaking of the SRH versus LSG match, the Super Giants gained momentum when Nicolas Pooran and Ayuish Badoni scored runs. Lucknow scored 165 runs on the scoreboard. However, SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma wreaked havoc in just nine overs, allowing the Sunrisers to amass a quick total.
Advertisement
Following the victory, SRH is now in third place in the standings with 14 points from 12 games, while LSG is fighting for sixth place with 12 points from the same number of games.
Advertisement
Published May 9th, 2024 at 08:55 IST