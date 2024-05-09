Advertisement

When the Lucknow Super Giants went to Uppal, they were destroyed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite being put to bat first, LSG was summarily dismissed at 165 after failing to reach a massive 200. The LSG captain, KL Rahul, lost his wicket relatively early, therefore he was unable to score heavily. When Hyderabad's openers blasted runs with the bat to reach the objective, they were like a beast unleashed. Although the LSG fans were upset, the owner of the team received a lot of backlash.

Fans criticize LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka's post-match outburst on KL Rahul

The Lucknow Super Giants were striving to keep their postseason hopes alive. But when the Sunrisers Hyderabad arrived in Uppal, they were like a freight locomotive, derailing the visitors' objectives. Skipper KL Rahul was perceived as the Super Giants' saviour, but his defensive strategy proved ineffective. The Stumper lost his wicket after scoring 29 from 33 balls. Following the match, LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka was seen losing his cool with the skipper, and the footage went viral. The fans on social media did not comprehend the franchise owner's actions or the necessity to do so publicly. Following Parth Jindal's noisy outburst, this is the second episode involving the owners being criticized.

This is just pathetic from @LucknowIPL owner

Never saw SRH management with players on the field or even closer to dressing room irrespective of so many bad seasons and still face lot of wrath for getting involved. Just look at this @klrahul leave this shit next year #SRHvsLSG pic.twitter.com/6NlAvHMCjJ — SRI (@srikant5333)

One of the commentators of the match said live that these talks should happen behind closed doors and not in the public.

“The emotions are all out. You always feel that these conversations should be happening behind closed doors. There are so many cameras around the stadium that miss nothing,” the foreign cricketer said live on air.

The fans also backed KL Rahul as reactions poured in on social media.

No matter how badly KL Rahul played, how bad was his captaincy, but what Sanjeev Goenka done on the ground could not be worse...The worst thing in franchise cricket was seen on the ground...Owner gave money, Such behavior with the player is not acceptable...LSG downfall starts.… pic.twitter.com/gNkdYWzaVV — Hriday Singh (@hridaysingh16)

In 2017, RPS owner @hvgoenka removed Dhoni from captaincy, humiliated & insulted him not knowing the gravity of what he was doing.



His brother Sanjeev Goenka later had to apologise, surrender to the man.



Today @LucknowIPL Sanjeev Goenka publicly humiliated @klrahul #LSGvSRH pic.twitter.com/CpvaDRPTZ8 — ARVIND AKSHAY 🤘🏿 (@God_Of_Pot)

The body language of LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka was awful during his post-match conversation with KL Rahul. Disappointment after a loss like that is obvious, but owners should never do this in public view with cameras all around. KL didn't have a great day, but I feel for him here. pic.twitter.com/ycZfzjMrvY — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC)

Someone please explain to Sanjeev Goenka that KL Rahul is not his personal servant.



Rahul represents India, and this Goenka is insulting him in front of the entire world.



Shame on you, Goenka 🤬



More power to you, @klrahul 🤝#LSGvsSRH

pic.twitter.com/0GJC6xSKTq — Dr. JANGO (@doctor_jango)

Speaking of the SRH versus LSG match, the Super Giants gained momentum when Nicolas Pooran and Ayuish Badoni scored runs. Lucknow scored 165 runs on the scoreboard. However, SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma wreaked havoc in just nine overs, allowing the Sunrisers to amass a quick total.

Following the victory, SRH is now in third place in the standings with 14 points from 12 games, while LSG is fighting for sixth place with 12 points from the same number of games.