Out-of-favour batter Shreyas Iyer, who was a vital member of the Indian Cricket Team, has made his way to join his IPL team ahead of the 2024 season. This year will mark the return of Iyer, who missed out on the 2023 season due to an injury. This year, luck hasn't favoured the batter as he lost his central contract with BCCI after he seemingly ignored the board's ultimatum to play domestic cricket. Amid the turmoil, Iyer has made his way to Kolkata to join the Knight Riders camp

Shreyas Iyer arrives in KKR camp amid back injury concern

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has joined the team's training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season. There had been doubts over Iyer's participation in the initial part of the league due to his back-related issues. KKR posted pictures of the skipper arriving in the city on Saturday.

The 29-year-old had missed the last season as he underwent a back surgery in April. Throughout his absence, Nitish Rana led the team. While they put up a valiant performance, the team fell behind in terms of wins. But KKR's Rinku Singh was the one who stole the show last year as he emerged as the standout player of the 2023 season.

Shreyas Iyer returned to action in September, but his back continues to caused him discomfort. He played the opening two Tests against England before complaining of back stiffness following which he was removed from the Indian squad for the last three games. Iyer skipped Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal as well but played the semifinal and final. However, he was unable to take the field on the last two days of the final against Vidarbha due to back trouble. The MCA won the Ranji Trophy under Iyer's leadership, and he will aim to replicate the success as the team will aim for their third championship title.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will open their 2024 IPL campaign against the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 23, 2024.

