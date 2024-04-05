Advertisement

After coming into the mainstream with a spectacular ICC U-19 World Cup 2017, Shubman Gill headed into the IPL auction as the hottest property. Kolkata Knight Riders put forth the winning bid to rope him in, however, they parted ways after three years. KKR's decision to send Gill in the market received a major backlash as he still carried the tag of a generational talent.

Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to pose an interesting query in front of Shahrukh Khan

While both KKR and Shubman Gill are rocking in their respective ways, the past is yet a subject to lay hold on, which got enlivened during a chat between global singing icon Ed Sheeran, media personality Tanmay Bhat, and Shubman Gill. The conversation between the three was recorded and it has been released on social media.

The viral clip showcases Ed Sheeran telling Bhatt and Shubman that he will be visiting Shahrukh Khan's home tonight. Reacting to it, Shubman Gill said, "I used to play for his team." Surprised Sheeran, exclaimed "He has a team", and then Shubman Gill told Ed to ask him the million-dollar question, "Why he did not retain me?"

Here's how the entire conversation went:

Ed Sheeran: I am going to Shahrukh's house tonight.

Shubman Gill: I used to play for his team.

Ed Sheeran: Did you? He has a team!

Tanmay Bhat: Yes, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shubman Gill: Ask him why did they not retain me.

— Ayush 🚩 (@ayriick_) April 5, 2024

After leaving KKR, Shubman Gill joined Gujarat Titans. He has become a standout batter for the team, and in 2023 he compounded a mammoth 890 runs for the franchise to win the Orange Cap. Following the departure of Hardik Pandya from GT, Shubman Gill has been promoted to the captaincy spot. The 24-year-old is leading the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.

