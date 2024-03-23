Advertisement

In the upcoming IPL match at 7:30 pm, Gujarat Titans will go head-to-head with Mumbai Indians. With players like Kane Williamson, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia in the Gujarat Titans squad, and Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in Mumbai Indians squad, anticipation is high for this encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Expect a thrilling clash as these two teams vie for victory in this T20 match.

Shubman Gill made a huge statement ahead of GT’s IPL opener

Gujarat Titans' recently chosen captain, Shubman Gill, gave supporters confidence before the club's opening IPL 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians that the team will keep up its competitive edge and carry over the momentum from the previous two seasons. In a video posted on GT's social media page, Gill—who took over as the Ahmedabad-based team's captain after Hardik Pandya—expressed his enthusiasm for the next season.

Gill stressed the team's steadfast confidence in their skills and expressed excitement to travel the season with the supporters. He committed to working towards another unforgettable IPL season, demonstrating their will to succeed under his direction. Shubman Gill said:

"As your captain, I can't wait to experience this IPL season with all of you. We have had two remarkable seasons with everyone giving it their all. You from the stands, us on the ground. As we start this new season, a new beginning. I assure you that the GT way remains the same. We believe in our group and we will do it for you. Come, together let's make another memorable season,"

Shubman Gill said:

“I am delighted and proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket,"