Updated May 9th, 2024 at 22:15 IST
'SLAP TO THE CRITICS': Fans in awe of Virat Kohli following his explosive 92 for RCB vs PBKS
In the ongoing PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match, Virat Kohli fired on cylinders and scored a blistering knock of 92 runs in just 47 balls.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
In the ongoing PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match, Virat Kohli fired on cylinders and scored a blistering knock of 92 runs in just 47 balls. Kohli missed out on a well-deserved 9th IPL century but was able to power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a formidable total of 241 at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. The innings will go down as Virat Kohli's 6th IPL 2024 half-century. Having compounded 634 runs in 12 games, Virat Kohli is leading the Orange Cap race.
Also Read | Abhishek Sharma shares the secret to his top-notch performances
Advertisement
Fans loud Virat Kohli for playing a fast-paced innings
Virat Kohli has silenced his critics who were not satisfied with his strike rate. On Thursday, Kohli played a spectacular knock of 92 runs in just 47 balls. He scored at the rate of 195. 74, and smashed seven 4s and six 6s. Witnessing Kohli's rock, fans of Kohli have taken over the social media sphere and chided those who were questioning his strike rate. Here are a few of the many reactions regarding Virat Kohli's explosive innings.
Advertisement
Virat Kohli's form is a great sign for Team India. For India to win the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, a Virat Kohli in red-hot form would be much needed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published May 9th, 2024 at 22:15 IST