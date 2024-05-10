Advertisement

In the ongoing PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match, Virat Kohli fired on cylinders and scored a blistering knock of 92 runs in just 47 balls. Kohli missed out on a well-deserved 9th IPL century but was able to power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a formidable total of 241 at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. The innings will go down as Virat Kohli's 6th IPL 2024 half-century. Having compounded 634 runs in 12 games, Virat Kohli is leading the Orange Cap race.

Fans loud Virat Kohli for playing a fast-paced innings

Virat Kohli has silenced his critics who were not satisfied with his strike rate. On Thursday, Kohli played a spectacular knock of 92 runs in just 47 balls. He scored at the rate of 195. 74, and smashed seven 4s and six 6s. Witnessing Kohli's rock, fans of Kohli have taken over the social media sphere and chided those who were questioning his strike rate. Here are a few of the many reactions regarding Virat Kohli's explosive innings.

"King Kohli is silencing everyone about his strike rate. He's hunting every bowler at the moment."🤫👀 #RCBvsPBKS #Kingkohli — Mr.Sam 310 (@JoelSam99258320)

I’m waiting for haters to say why such a low strike rate🤡

King Kohli plays a 👑’s knock!!!#RCBvsPBKS #PBKSvsRCB pic.twitter.com/PwNHqA0QEW — Kartikey (@callmekartikey2)

Best innings of King Kohli in this IPL so far!!!

He is at his prime again🔥

The Indian team should open with Virat...Even if they have to push Rohit down#ViratKohli #PBKSvsRCB — Manish Nadar (@ManishNadar10)

Strike rate merchants intent merchants are buried in the mud by King kohli — 👑 (@vijaypvkb_)

Century missed but Amazing 92 King Kohli 💪❤️

Strike Rate..... 195 😏🔥#RCB #ViratKohli #PBKSvsRCB — Vivek Das (@TheVivekDas)

Virat Kohli's form is a great sign for Team India. For India to win the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, a Virat Kohli in red-hot form would be much needed.

