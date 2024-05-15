Advertisement

It has been that kind of a season for Mumbai Indians, where the off-pitch activities have made more headlines than their performance. From Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of the MI, to fans jeering and booing Pandya as a sign to showcase their rejection of the decision of management, there have been many cases of outside noise making more reverberations than the team's play. In yet another instance of the same, former skipper Rohit Sharma was recently seen discussing the transition taking place in Mumbai Indians with KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The footage was shared by KKR's official handle and it garnered huge traction as in it Rohit also seemingly talked about IPL 2024 being his last season with MI.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore says the clip became a subject of mischief

The clip was later deleted and now addressing the whole episode KKR CEO Venky Mysore has defined it as "just a storm in a teacup". Mysore revealed that he had a chat with both Rohit and Nayar regarding it and both stated that they talked about something else and someone had edited the clip by putting the wrong audio and captions.

This is the deleted video , you can hear the audio by removing background noise online pic.twitter.com/XiLkpEjAlH — Yashpal 45 (@Yaspal1235)

"I didn't even know about it, I think it's just a storm in a teacup. They have been good friends since god knows how long and someone has done something there just to create some mischief. I talked to both of them, they were talking about something else. Some people just have too much time on their hands," Mysore told RevSportz.

Whether the conversation was the same or different from the viral clip, the way Mumbai Indians have fared in the competition, it could be gauged that more transition will take place following the end of the season.