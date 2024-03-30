Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Cameron Green has been in fine form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and putting out his best for the team despite battling with an irreversible chronic kidney disease which forces him to follow special diet and routine to be able to play cricket.

Cameron Green has been taking a special diet with the help of the RCB Executive chef due to the limited number of food options suitable for people suffering from such conditions. He heaped praise on the franchise for keeping him in the best shape for the tournament.

"For me, it's sometimes challenging, especially in India. Sometimes there are limited food options and with my condition, I've to look after my salt and protein, I've gotta keep that to a minimum around cricket and then during cricket, I can slightly increase my salt volumes because I need it to play cricket. So, it's a bit of challenging, a bit of a changing diet that I kind of have to be pretty strict on as I wanna be able to perform on the field. But also I have to think of the long-term health risks if I don't look after myself," commented Cameron Green during the press conference.

He added, "I'm very willing to do it and at the same time, RCB people have been unreal in helping me. I have got in contact with the chefs here and have got my special diet, talking directly to them and asking them exactly what I need. Having meals that are suited for me, with just enough protein, which obviously allows me to play cricket and perform well on the field but also not affecting me. So also that's reducing salt as well, So yeah, I've had a great experience here so far. Absolutely love the franchise as they're looking after me beautifully. It's been a great few weeks in India."

The all-rounder also works to raise awareness about chronic kidney disease and recently visited the Bangalore Kidney Foundation to further his cause in the city.

Cameron Green said, "I was lucky enough to go to the Bangalore Kidney Foundation. I had such a great time there and was really impressed by how they run the place. They have awesome staff was lucky enough to meet some of the patients. I had such a great time there, meeting a few of them, getting to know them personally and kind of what they go through. There are a few of them or all of them are on a daily machine. So, that takes up, a lot of hours of their time. I was wondering how they manage that and then how they make the most of their days when they're not on a dialysis machine. It was great to meet them and know how it all runs and I was really impressed by it."

"They are going to schools and doing prevention, they're trying to test all the kids at certain public schools that maybe might not have access to getting this, basically finding out if they've got it. So, they're doing a great thing. They're meeting kids at a very young age, letting them know if they're potentially at higher risk and helping them. They bring hope and there is no doubt about that every time they go out there for everyone," concluded the player.

RCB will now play their upcoming match in IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.