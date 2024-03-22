Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 19:17 IST
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Mohit Chauhan joins Sonu Nigam and A.R. Rahman on stage
Ahead of the start of the match 1 of the IPL 2024- CSK vs RCB- An extravagant IPL 2024 opening ceremony is lined-up. Watch the glitterati presented by Bellwood A-listers. Get the live updated from the IPL 2024 opening ceremony here at through this blog.
7: 16 IST, March 22nd 2024
The captains are making their way.
7: 10 IST, March 22nd 2024
7: 02 IST, March 22nd 2024
Some more visuals from the opening ceremony.
6: 58 IST, March 22nd 2024
Shreya Ghoshal has come on the stage now. It's turning out to be a great opening ceremony.
6: 56 IST, March 22nd 2024
Mohit Chauhan has joined AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam on stage.
6: 48 IST, March 22nd 2024
6: 46 IST, March 22nd 2024
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dazzling on their hit numbers.
6: 37 IST, March 22nd 2024
Navjot Singh Sidhu is back in the expert panel and is doing what he does best in his own unique way.
6: 02 IST, March 22nd 2024
Guys, internationally recognized artist is set to entertain you.
5: 31 IST, March 22nd 2024
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony performers' list:
- Sonu Nigam
- Akshay Kumar
- Tiger Shroff
- A.R. Rahman
5: 08 IST, March 22nd 2024
Fans can watch the live telecast of the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony at Star Sports network. The live streaming of the event can be watched on Jio Cinema app and website.
5: 06 IST, March 22nd 2024
The opening ceremony will be held at M.A Chidambaram Stadium. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 PM IST.
5: 04 IST, March 22nd 2024
Good evening folks, ahead of the start of the CSK vs RCB match, a star-studded opening ceremony is lined-up. Thus, stay at the space and get hold of all live updates from the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:13 IST
