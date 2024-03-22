×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 19:17 IST

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Mohit Chauhan joins Sonu Nigam and A.R. Rahman on stage

Ahead of the start of the match 1 of the IPL 2024- CSK vs RCB- An extravagant IPL 2024 opening ceremony is lined-up. Watch the glitterati presented by Bellwood A-listers. Get the live updated from the IPL 2024 opening ceremony here at through this blog.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL Opening Ceremony
IPL Opening Ceremony | Image: X.com
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Captains making their way
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Performance session concludes
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: More visuals
7: 16 IST, March 22nd 2024

The captains are making their way.

7: 10 IST, March 22nd 2024
7: 02 IST, March 22nd 2024

Some more visuals from the opening ceremony.

6: 58 IST, March 22nd 2024

Shreya Ghoshal has come on the stage now. It's turning out to be a great opening ceremony.

6: 56 IST, March 22nd 2024

Mohit Chauhan has joined AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam on stage.

6: 54 IST, March 22nd 2024

After Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's spectacular performance, it's time for the Sonu Nigam and A R Rahman's stage performance.

6: 48 IST, March 22nd 2024
6: 46 IST, March 22nd 2024

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dazzling on their hit numbers.

6: 37 IST, March 22nd 2024

Navjot Singh Sidhu is back in the expert panel and is doing what he does best in his own unique way.

6: 02 IST, March 22nd 2024

Guys, internationally recognized artist is set to entertain you.

 

5: 31 IST, March 22nd 2024

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony performers' list:

  • Sonu Nigam
  • Akshay Kumar
  • Tiger Shroff
  • A.R. Rahman

 

5: 08 IST, March 22nd 2024

Fans can watch the live telecast of the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony at Star Sports network. The live streaming of the event can be watched on Jio Cinema app and website.

5: 06 IST, March 22nd 2024

The opening ceremony will be held at M.A Chidambaram Stadium. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

5: 04 IST, March 22nd 2024

Good evening folks, ahead of the start of the CSK vs RCB match, a star-studded opening ceremony is lined-up. Thus, stay at the space and get hold of all live updates from the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:13 IST

IPL

