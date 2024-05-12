Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth has brought to light some startling revelations regarding his tenure with the now-defunct IPL franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala. In a recent appearance on 'The Ranveer Show' on YouTube, Sreesanth disclosed that he and several other players are yet to receive their fees from the defunct team.

Sreesanth reveals shocking fact about Kochi Tuskers Kerala

"They have to pay a lot of money. They still haven't," Sreesanth stated during the interview, highlighting the outstanding dues owed to him and his former teammates. He further urged the involvement of notable figures associated with the team, such as Muttiah Muralitharan, Mahela Jayawardene, Brendon McCullum, and Ravindra Jadeja, to shed light on the matter.

"You should get Muralitharan sir (Muttiah Muralitharan), you should get Mahela (Mahela Jayawardene) and in your show they will only tell you. McCullum was also there, and Jadeja. Please guys, BCCI has literally paid you, I think. Please pay us... anyway whenever you’re paying, remember the 18% interest every year," Sreesanth remarked.

Reflecting on the abrupt termination of the franchise after just one year of participation, Sreesanth highlighted the lack of discussion surrounding the issue, even among former players. "The team was supposed to be three years, and the team got terminated in the first year. I think no one has spoken about it. Even now when the players meet, they talk about it," he lamented.

Sreesanth did not play in the 2012 season of the IPL because of injury concerns. He returned to the IPL in 2013 with the Rajasthan Royals side. However, the 41-year-old got entangled in a spot-fixing case, which cut short his career.

On September 13, 2013, Sreesanth and Ankeet Chavan faced a lifetime ban from the BCCI's disciplinary committee. However, in July 2015, Sreesanth was acquitted of his involvement in the spot-fixing case. Later, on October 18, 2017, the Kerala High Court reinstated the lifetime ban on Sreesanth.

In March 2019, the Supreme Court of India overturned the ban imposed by the BCCI. Consequently, the BCCI reduced his ban to seven years, enabling him to participate in all forms of the game from September 13, 2020.