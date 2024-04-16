Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) delivered a masterclass in batting as they shattered records to register the highest-ever total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The home fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru were left in awe as SRH put on a sensational display of power-hitting against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

After RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first, SRH's opening batsmen got off to a scorching start that left the opposition reeling. Travis Head was the chief architect of SRH's batting onslaught, smashing an astonishing 102 runs off just 41 balls at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 248.78.

Travis Head, along with his opening partner Abhishek Sharma, set the stage on fire with a blistering 108-run partnership off just 49 balls. Their aggressive batting laid the foundation for SRH's mammoth total. Virat Kohli's reaction is also going viral on social media.

Despite Abhishek Sharma falling to Reece Topley in the eighth over after scoring a brisk 34 off 22 balls, SRH showed no signs of slowing down. They continued to pile on the runs, with Heinrich Klaasen stepping up to the challenge and contributing valuable runs to the team's total.

By the end of their innings, SRH had amassed an imposing 287/3 in their allotted 20 overs. This not only set a new record for the highest-ever IPL total but also marked the highest score in any franchise T20 cricket game, breaking their own previous record of 277 runs, which they scored against Mumbai Indians earlier in IPL 2024.

With SRH having won their last two matches consecutively, the team seems to be hitting their stride at the right time in the IPL 2024 season. Their incredible batting performance against RCB has certainly sent a strong message to the other teams in the tournament, making them a force to be reckoned with.