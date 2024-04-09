'NEXT SUPER STAR': SRH's 20-year-old being hailed as 'NEXT BIG THING' after debut IPL fifty

Advertisement

Nitish Reddy played a crucial innings, scoring a solid half-century to rescue Sunrisers Hyderabad after they found themselves struggling at 100/5. Nitish made 64 runs before being dismissed by Arshdeep Singh, who claimed his fourth wicket of the match. SRH ended their innings with a total of 182/9.

Nitish Reddy, the crisis man for SRH

In a crucial IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings, Nitish Kumar Reddy showcased his batting prowess when Sunrisers Hyderabad was in a precarious situation, delivering a splendid half-century, his maiden T20 fifty.

A versatile batting all-rounder, Nitish Reddy was acquired by SRH at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. He represents Andhra Pradesh in domestic cricket and has featured in 17 first-class matches and 22 List A matches for his state team. The game against PBKS marked only his second appearance in the IPL, where he smashed an impressive 64 off just 37 deliveries, including 4 fours and 5 sixes. This innings also stands as his highest score in the IPL to date, surpassing his unbeaten 14 against Chennai Super Kings.

Indian cricketer from Andhra Pradesh, Hanuma Vihari, took to social media to laud Nitish Reddy after his impressive knock in the PBKS vs SRH match. Vihari hailed Reddy as the next super star of Indian cricket.

Next super star ⭐️ https://t.co/s8apIXPmAS — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) April 9, 2024

In the initial phase of their innings, SRH suffered setbacks, losing three wickets within the first five overs. Arshdeep Singh was the key tormentor, taking two wickets in an over to dismiss Travis Head and Aiden Markram, while Sam Curran removed Abhishek Sharma.