In a season defined by resilience and camaraderie, Pat Cummins' confidence shines through as he leads Sunrisers Hyderabad into the IPL 2024 final. Speaking at the post-match presentation, the skipper lauded his squad's dedication and expressed optimism about their upcoming challenge.

Pat Cummins makes huge comment ahead of IPL 2024 final

"The boys have been fantastic all season. There's a great vibe in the squad as you can see and the final was the goal at the start of the season and we made it," Cummins said, reflecting the team's collective spirit and determination.

"It is for the whole franchise, probably 60 or 70 of them who put their heart and soul into this. It is really gratifying and hopefully one more left," he added, acknowledging the unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

The journey to the final was anything but straightforward. Sent into bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) managed to post a competitive 175 for nine, thanks to a solid 34-ball 50 from Heinrich Klaasen, supported by Travis Head's 34 and Rahul Tripathi's 37. Despite the challenge, Cummins' side remained unfazed, displaying the depth and versatility of their squad.

"We knew our strength was our batting and we wouldn't underestimate our experience in this squad," Cummins remarked.

The captain's confidence is backed by a robust lineup featuring the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, and Jaydev Unadkat, whose presence adds a strategic advantage.

"It's a dream having Bhuvi, Nattu, and Unadkat, makes my job easy," he noted, emphasizing the blend of youth and experience propelling the team forward.

SRH vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for the IPL final with a 36-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 here on Friday.

SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the final here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, SRH posted 175 for nine, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's 34-ball 50 and contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37).

In reply, RR could manage just 139 for 7 in 20 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (42) and Dhruv Jurel (56 not out) doing bulk of the scoring.

Earlier, pace duo of Trent Boult (3/45) and Avesh Khan (3/27) snapped three wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma (2/25) claimed two wickets after RR won the toss and elected to bowl.

For SRH, Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) shared five wickets, while Pat Cummins (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/13) also scalped one each.

Brief Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 175 for 9 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 50; Trent Boult 3/45, Avesh Khan 3/27).

Rajasthan Royals: 139 for 7 in 20 overs (Dhruv Jurel 56 not out; Shahbaz Ahmed 3/23).

(With PTI inputs)

