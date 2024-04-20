Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad are slowly, but surely, gaining the reputation for being one of the most dangerous batting sides in the Indian Premier League. Having already surpassed the highest total in IPL history twice this year, SRH are in no mood of stopping anytime soon. On Saturday, the Sunrisers breached the 250-run mark again, smashing 266/7 in their 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals in Delhi.

Also Read: DC vs SRH: Rishabh Pant's emotional message ahead of homecoming match elicits mixed feelings

Advertisement

Even as Pat Cummins' men didn't surpass their own record for the highest league total for a second time, they did create a new record for the most number of runs scored in the powerplay. The opening duo of Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (40) wrecked the DC bowlers in the first six overs, smashing an incredible 125 runs without losing a wicket, steering clear of Kolkata Knight Riders' previous record of 103 in the powerplay.

Throughout the course of the innings, Shahbaz Ahmed (59*) added a much-needed boost after a series of wickets post powerplays, as the Sunrisers ended with another big score while batting first.

Advertisement

Travis Head doing Travis Head things already 🔥



What a start this for @SunRisers 🧡



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/THLOchmfT2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Here's a closer look at the records broken during the match:

Top 5 Scores in IPL History:

1. SRH 287/3 vs RCB, IPL 2024

2. SRH 277/3 vs MI, IPL 2024

3. KKR 272/7 vs DC, IPL 2024

4. SRH 266/7 vs DC, IPL 2024

5. RCB 263/5 vs PWI, IPL 2013

Advertisement

The Sunrisers' score of 266/7 against DC is now the fourth-highest total in the league's history.

Most Sixes in an IPL Innings:

Sunrisers Hyderabad batters hit more sixes (22) than fours (18) in their innings against the Delhi Capitals. They equalled their own record for the highest number of maximums in a single IPL innings, previously set during their match against RCB earlier this year. Here's a look at the highest number of sixes hit in an IPL innings:

1. 22 - SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024

2. 22 - SRH vs DC, IPL 2024

3. 21 - RCB vs PWI, IPL 2013

4. 20 - RCB vs GL, IPL 2016

5. 20 - DC vs GL, IPL 2017

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Which is why there is...': CSK head coach opens up about the severity of MS Dhoni's knee problems

Joining Elite Company in Franchise Cricket:

SRH also equalled Surrey to join the list for most 250+ scores hit in franchise cricket. The Sunrisers have breached the 250-run mark thrice – all coming in the ongoing edition of the IPL. They lead the list alongside the English side. In this elite company, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have put up 250+ scores on two occasions, while English teams Somerset and Yorkshire have also achieved this feat twice.