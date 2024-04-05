SRH vs CSK will end in a draw? IPL 2024 match under trouble over contentious issue

Advertisement

The much-anticipated IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings is set to captivate fans. Sunrisers, led by Pat Cummins, bring a balanced squad with talents like Rahul Tripathi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. On the other hand, under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai Super Kings showcase a formidable lineup featuring Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni. Expect a thrilling clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Power Outage and Unpaid Bills at Hyderabad Stadium Before the SRH vs CSK Match

Preceding Friday's IPL match between SRH and CSK at Uppal Stadium (Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium), the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) had decided to cut off the stadium's electricity supply. This action was a result of the Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) inability to pay an unpaid electricity bill that was reported to be worth around Rs 1.6 crore, or Rs 1,63,94,521.

The power agency repeatedly sent the HCA reminders to pay the outstanding debt, which totaled Rs 3,05,12,790. Of these outstanding amounts, the primary was Rs 1,41,18,269, and the surcharge was the remaining Rs 1.6 crore. The HCA begged TSSPDCL to waive the surcharge because of the epidemic, but TSSPDCL turned down the request. The electrical board sent out another notice in February of this year, this time requesting full payment of the unpaid balance. The notice read:

“In this regard, it is to state that your request for waiver of such surcharge for delay in payment cannot be considered as per the terms and conditions of HT tariff supply clause number 1.2.1 of tariff orders approved by TSERC and as per regulation no. 5 of 2024 in clause no. 4.4,”

Will the CSK vs SRH match be halted owing to this issue?

It is officially confirmed that the much awaited Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings would take place as planned, giving fans who have been planning their travels peace of mind. This guarantee follows a statement from the Hyderabad Cricket Board (HCA) addressing worries about rumours that the Uppal Stadium power supply was cut off by the Electricity Department because of unpaid bills.

The President's Office of the HCA issued a statement that said,

“Ahead of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings today, the Electricity Department has restored power supply at Uppal Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. The IPL match between SRH and CSK will continue as usual”