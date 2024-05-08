Advertisement

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with the Lucknow Super Giants in the 57th T20 match of the season today at 7:30 pm, with the action taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Sunrisers' squad boasts strong batting talent, including Abdul Samad and Anmolpreet Singh, along with a formidable spin bowling arsenal, while the Super Giants rely on key players such as KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran, supported by an adaptable bowling lineup. This matchup is poised to deliver an enthralling display of cricket prowess and intense competition.

SRH vs LSG: Will rain play the spoil alert in the IPL 2024 encounter?

The forthcoming IPL cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to begin on May 8th at 7:30 p.m. at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Heavy rain has fallen in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas during the last 24 hours, with more expected today.

Rain is anticipated in the afternoon, but the match is scheduled to go on as planned under gloomy skies. Even if rain does fall, it is expected to be mild and pose no substantial threat to the game's continuity. Temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to start at 29 or 30 degrees Celsius and remain around 29 degrees during the match. Humidity levels are forecast to be very high, ranging between 65 and 75 percent.

The high humidity levels create worries about dew forming on the field and pitch in the final stages of the game. Wind patterns are expected to prevail from the southeast, with speeds ranging from 10 to 15 km/h. The surface at Hyderabad favours batsmen and provides generally favourable scoring circumstances. While bowlers may have some success with the new ball, batsmen becomes more comfortable as the ball aged.

Historical records from past matches at this venue show that the team batting first has a small edge, with three of the four matches ending in triumphs for the first batting side, while the team batting second has only won one match.

SRH vs LSG Squads

SRH Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

LSG Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph