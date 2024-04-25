Updated April 25th, 2024 at 19:02 IST
IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST
In match number 41 of the IPL 2024, Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Catch the live updates from the SRH vs RCB match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.
7: 01 IST, April 25th 2024
RCB captain Faf du Plessis wins the toss and elects to bat first.
5: 55 IST, April 25th 2024
The SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match will live telecast at Star Sports network. The match will simultaneously live stream on Sony Liv app and website.
5: 53 IST, April 25th 2024
The SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The live action will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST.
5: 51 IST, April 25th 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to yet another exciting IPL 2024 match-up. Today the rising force SRH will take on RCB, who desperately need a victory under its bag. It is set to be an intriguing encounter, thus, stay at the space for live updates.
Published April 25th, 2024 at 17:58 IST