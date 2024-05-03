Advertisement

In a thrilling match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a formidable total of 201/3 in 20 overs, with standout performances from Nitish Kumar Reddy scoring an impressive 76* (42) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 3 for 41. Rajasthan Royals fought valiantly but fell just short by 1 run, finishing with 200/7 in their 20 overs, led by Riyan Parag's brilliant 77 off 49 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing 67 off 40 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stellar bowling performance earned him the Player of the Match award in this high-scoring and closely contested T20 encounter.

Vintage Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Powell in the last delivery of the game to seal the victory for SRH

On Thursday, May 2, in an exciting match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Bhuvneshwar Kumar's outstanding bowling performance of 3-41, bolstered by two wickets apiece from Pat Cummins and T Natarajan, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Rajasthan Royals by a thrilling margin of just one run.

Nitish Reddy, who hit an undefeated 76 off only 42 balls, and Travis Head, who added 58 runs off 44 balls, both displayed incredible batting skill throughout the match, helping SRH to a commanding total of 201/3. With two significant wickets in the opening over, including the removal of Rovman Powell on the last delivery, Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone for SRH and ensured victory by the slimmest of margins.

Rajasthan Royals put up a strong chase despite losing early wickets, driven by the heroic 77 off 49 balls from Riyan Parag and the outstanding 67 off 40 balls from Yashasvi Jaiswal. But once their alliance was shattered, SRH seized the chance and pulled off an incredible comeback to triumph and inflict RR their first loss of the season while pursuing.

With 12 points, SRH is tied for fourth position in the rankings with the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders following their thrilling victory. The groundwork for SRH's triumph was set by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's outstanding performance in the opening over, which saw him eliminate important batsmen like Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. The SRH bowlers remained calm in the face of Jaiswal and Parag's fury, finally limiting RR to lose by only one run.

Jaiswal and Parag demonstrated their offensive abilities as the game went on, hitting their respective fifties quickly afterward. But the hosts' disciplined bowling combined with their dismissals swung the tide in their favour. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's resolute bowling in the penultimate over saw SRH secure the victory, sending Powell leg before wicket with the very last ball to cap off an incredible triumph.

The exciting match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium demonstrates both clubs' tenacity and spirit of competition in the IPL.