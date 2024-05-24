Advertisement

The stakes are higher than ever as we go closer to the pivotal match that will decide who will play the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 Finale after two thrilling playoff games. In Qualifier 2, the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad will square off in Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Hyderabad, which suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Kolkata in the first qualifier, is keen to prove their superior batting ability, which was lacking in that match. However, Rajasthan ended a four-game losing record by defeating a fierce Bengaluru team in a pivotal encounter. These two teams are ready to light up the penultimate stage as they fight for a position in the final after two months of intense cricketing combat. Ahead of the clash, take a look at the Dream11 prediction, tips and tricks for the penultimate clash that will determine who will head to the final.

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

SRH vs RR : Who will win today's IPL 2024 Playoff eliminator match?

Rajasthan Royals reached to the qualifiers after defeating a red-hot RCB, they will be determined to take on the SRH. But Hyderabad came off a devastating loss and their openers will look for fire off all their arsenal. Sunrisers Hyderabad may have the upper hands and advance into the IPL 2024 Final.

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice Captain: Pat Cummins

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klassen

Batsmen: Travis Head, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: R Ashwin, Rovman Powell

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Toss Update

The IPL 2024, SRH vs RR toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Weather Report

As per Accuweather.com, it's predicted to be between 36 and 29 degrees Celsius, which makes today in Chennai rather warm. Although there is just a 5% possibility of rain, that shouldn't be a big concern. However, 50% cloud cover is predicted, which means that throughout the match, humidity levels might reach 75–80%.

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Pitch Update

At the beginning of the 2024 Indian Premier League, the pitches at Chepauk were quite scoring, but they have since gotten slower and should help spinners. In the early overs, though, it should continue to be battoresque, and sides will want to maximise the powerplay.

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Probable XI

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Sanju Samson(C/Wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Full Squad

Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Full Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini