'I love his power. I'm biased': Fleming names CSK player he wants to see in India's World Cup squad

Stephen Fleming, former New Zealand captain and a five-time IPL-winning coach, suggests that India needs to determine their playing style for the upcoming T20 World Cup and select players who are in good form.

Stephen Fleming on Shivam Dube

India will be participating in this year's T20 global tournament in the Caribbean and the USA, aiming to secure their first ICC trophy since losing to Australia in the 50-overs World Cup final last year.

It has been over a decade since India last claimed a global title. Despite increasing calls for the T20I team to integrate younger talent, veteran players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be part of the squad.

“The thing for me is, what type of game plan do they want to play during the World Cup? What have they identified as the right style of play for India in an away condition?,” Fleming said when asked if CSK’s all-rounder Shivam Dube is primed for India call-up for the World Cup.

“Then put players into that rather than just picking players and trying to find a game plan. I would be looking at the style of play that I would want, and then pick the players that are in-form and can perform the role that will best win that design,” Fleming said on the sidelines of CSK’s training session ahead of their IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

“It's probably one of the hardest jobs in world cricket, isn't it, being an Indian selector. On one hand, very jealous as a New Zealander looking at the amount of talent that is on show and new players every game sort of pop up,” he said.

“I love his power. I'm biased, aren't I? But I think when you have a bit different power like that; I would have him in the side,” Fleming said.

The ex-New Zealand captain remarked that Shivam Dube's efforts in adapting to various bowlers have paid off, benefiting CSK, especially with the rule changes in the IPL, including the introduction of the impact player.

“A lot of work last year to be honest, working him into that role and trying to use the change of rules to our advantage. He did a lot of work mentally last year on what that would look like, and then it was about opportunity. How long an opportunity would take for us to realise his potential,” Fleming said.

“Or more importantly, for him to realise how good he could be. Since then, he has gone to another level. He works hard on all aspects. I know there's a short-ball aspect that has been much publicised. But there's a lot more to him than that,” he added.

“If anything, it deflects away from other areas. He uses that predictability to his advantage now. I haven't seen a guy hit it harder (and) consistently hit it harder.” “Some of the power he can generate both from spin and from seam bowling is quite unique. When he's in form like this, he's a real weapon for us during those middle overs,” the CSK head coach added.

(With PTI inputs)